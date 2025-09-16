XRP Price Prediction; PI Network News & What Are The Top Trending Altcoins In September?

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 05:15
XRP
XRP$2.9889-1.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pi Network
PI$0.35121-1.53%

In this post, we break down an XRP price prediction, Pi Network news, and disclose these top altcoins that you should be watching right now, especially Layer Brett (LBRETT).

Layer Brett: Memecoin Power Meets Real Tech

Layer Brett is not your typical meme coin. It operates on Ethereum Layer 2, offering users near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees. It is decentralised, self-custodial, and supported by solid technology. Unlike memecoins with no purpose, Layer Brett mixes meme energy with genuine blockchain utility.

Ethereum Layer 2 networks are estimated to process over $10 trillion yearly by 2027, and LBRETT is positioned to ride that wave. This makes it a top contender for the best crypto to invest in right now. The presale is live, and each token costs just $0.0058. More than $3.6 million has already been raised, suggesting enormous investor demand.

Staking rewards are increased due to Layer 2 scaling and cheaper costs. You can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet. On top of that, there’s a $1 million giveaway for presale investors. With speed, functionality, and community energy, Layer Brett could be the best crypto to invest in this September.

XRP’s Wave of Momentum

XRP fuels rapid global payments. Ripple Labs developed it in 2012. It runs on the XRP Ledger. This ledger handles multiple transactions per second. Banks and enterprises adopt it for remittances. Recent SEC clarity improves confidence. Partnerships with financial heavyweights expand. The XRP price has crossed the $3 psychological mark, up by more than 8% over the past week.

Market observers detect positive indications for the XRP price. Analysts anticipate the XRP price could increase to $4 soon. Institutional inflows drive profits. Meanwhile, the XRP price has been consolidating between $3.25 and $2.70 over the past month. Experts advise caution on volatility. Long-term aims approach $10 by 2026. News of new integrations inspires hope.

Pi’s Growing Ecosystem

Pi Network launched in 2019. It aimed for mobile mining. Users earn Pi coins using an app. No heavy hardware needed. It focuses on accessibility. The network tests mainnet stages. As per Pi Network news, recent updates include ecosystem apps. Developers build on Pi. The Pi Network news highlights new alliances. It skyrocketed in user engagement.

Price activity shows potential. The Pi token trades roughly above $0.33. Experts watch regulatory trends. Pi Network news reports smoother KYC processes. This encourages adoption. The token could approach the psychological $1 mark soon. Investors note volatility. Long-term, Pi eyes a new ATH by 2026.

Don’t Miss the September Altcoin Shift

XRP is moving, and Pi Network is developing. But Layer Brett is the project turning the most heads right now. It offers speed, low fees, and huge staking returns. The presale is hot at just $0.0058, with over $3.6 million raised. Plus, a $1 million giveaway is up for grabs.

Momentum is growing fast, and early entries might see tremendous gains. Don’t wait until the price of LBRETT goes through the roof. Get into the Layer Brett presale today before this September wave leaves you behind.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP Price Prediction; PI Network News & What Are The Top Trending Altcoins In September? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5585-1.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-5.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1335-3.49%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.11248+462.40%
FORM
FORM$2.1595-5.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012683-18.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.99%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-9.95%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
