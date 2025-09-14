XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets $5 In 2025 But This Altcoin At Just $0.10 Could Get There First

2025/09/14
The crypto market is buzzing again as XRP reclaims strength above $3.04, fueling bold XRP price prediction targets of $5 in 2025. Ripple’s European expansion, including its custody partnership with BBVA, has given investors renewed confidence. But while XRP is regaining momentum, many traders are eyeing Remittix, the PayFi altcoin that has raised more than $25,4 million through the sale of 660 million tokens at $0.1080 each. Analysts argue this new project could outpace Ripple’s growth with faster real-world adoption.

XRP Price Prediction Builds On Breakout

Source: TradingView

XRP has cleared a key descending trendline that held it down since mid-July. Price action now sits above the $2.94–$2.99 EMA cluster, with both the 20- and 50-period moving averages supporting the trend. Analysts point to the next significant test, which is at $3.10 with heavy resistance as the boundary between the channels.

Any breakout above $3.10 will push XRP to $3.25 and later to $3.50, continuing the recovery phase. Nonetheless, a drop below $3.00 would take the market to a position below $2.75, which has been defended several times by bulls. While Ripple’s strong regulatory framework in Europe has boosted sentiment, its ability to sustain momentum is still under question, keeping investors cautious despite positive XRP price prediction targets.

Why Remittix Could Outpace Ripple

Remittix is capturing attention because it offers something XRP no longer does: fresh exponential growth potential. As a PayFi project, Remittix is building rails for instant cross-border payments with support for 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies. On top of that, its new 15% USDT referral rewards program allows holders to claim stable payouts every 24 hours, boosting adoption by incentivizing growth. With institutional-level audits and a beta Web3 wallet launch coming this September, experts are calling it the best crypto to buy now for anyone seeking a 20–30x return.

Key Drivers Behind Remittix’s Rise

  • Over $25,4M raised with momentum accelerating daily
  • 15% referral rewards in USDT, claimable every 24 hours
  • Beta Web3 wallet launching in September with real FX conversion
  • Backed by a full CertiK audit for investor security
  • Growing PayFi ecosystem designed for businesses, freelancers and remitters

Which Token Will Reach $5 First?

While XRP price prediction models suggest Ripple could hit $5 in 2025, Remittix is already being tipped as the breakout contender to get there first. With fresh capital inflows, a referral-driven adoption model and cutting-edge PayFi solutions, Remittix is emerging as more than just another altcoin; it is positioning itself as the best crypto to buy now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ripple-targets-5-in-2025-but-this-altcoin-at-just-0-10-could-get-there-first/

