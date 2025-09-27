The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we approach the end of Q3, analysts are predicting a peak in the Ripple (XRP) price at $7. Simultaneously, a newly emerging PayFi solution, Remittix, priced at $0.11, is gaining traction. Savvy investors believe that RTX, dubbed ‘XRP 2.0,’ will surpass Ripple’s growth potential and reach $7 before XRP in the coming months. Ripple Price Prediction: Is $7 Possible? Ripple (XRP) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market, ranking third. Analysts believe that if regulatory clarity continues to improve in the United States, the Ripple price prediction of $7 to $10 should hold by 2026.  Currently, XRP’s price is trading at $2.79, after dropping from over $3. According to Ali Martinez, XRP price needs to stay above $2.78 to potentially move towards the first significant resistance level at $2.87.  Source: Ali_chart via X. Breaking above $2.87, XRP could rise to the next resistance level at $2.95. The third resistance is at $3.18. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $2.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $2.72 is possible.  Ripple is an established token with a $166 billion market cap, which means its explosiveness and volatility are somewhat limited. XRP price suddenly soaring to $7 in 2025 is impossible. While Ripple had long been dominating the crypto payment space, the emergence of the Payfi project, Remittix, continues to threaten its dominance. Market watchers continue to dub Remittix as “XRP 2.0”, as it is set to bridge a $19 trillion payment gap overlooked by Ripple. Remittix (RTX): XRP Challenger With PayFi Utility Remittix is building a real-world utility that facilitates direct transfers of cryptocurrency to fiat across 30+ countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies. While XRP is primarily adopted by business owners who accept cryptocurrency,… The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As we approach the end of Q3, analysts are predicting a peak in the Ripple (XRP) price at $7. Simultaneously, a newly emerging PayFi solution, Remittix, priced at $0.11, is gaining traction. Savvy investors believe that RTX, dubbed ‘XRP 2.0,’ will surpass Ripple’s growth potential and reach $7 before XRP in the coming months. Ripple Price Prediction: Is $7 Possible? Ripple (XRP) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market, ranking third. Analysts believe that if regulatory clarity continues to improve in the United States, the Ripple price prediction of $7 to $10 should hold by 2026.  Currently, XRP’s price is trading at $2.79, after dropping from over $3. According to Ali Martinez, XRP price needs to stay above $2.78 to potentially move towards the first significant resistance level at $2.87.  Source: Ali_chart via X. Breaking above $2.87, XRP could rise to the next resistance level at $2.95. The third resistance is at $3.18. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $2.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $2.72 is possible.  Ripple is an established token with a $166 billion market cap, which means its explosiveness and volatility are somewhat limited. XRP price suddenly soaring to $7 in 2025 is impossible. While Ripple had long been dominating the crypto payment space, the emergence of the Payfi project, Remittix, continues to threaten its dominance. Market watchers continue to dub Remittix as “XRP 2.0”, as it is set to bridge a $19 trillion payment gap overlooked by Ripple. Remittix (RTX): XRP Challenger With PayFi Utility Remittix is building a real-world utility that facilitates direct transfers of cryptocurrency to fiat across 30+ countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies. While XRP is primarily adopted by business owners who accept cryptocurrency,…

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 21:08
As we approach the end of Q3, analysts are predicting a peak in the Ripple (XRP) price at $7. Simultaneously, a newly emerging PayFi solution, Remittix, priced at $0.11, is gaining traction.

Savvy investors believe that RTX, dubbed ‘XRP 2.0,’ will surpass Ripple’s growth potential and reach $7 before XRP in the coming months.

Ripple Price Prediction: Is $7 Possible?

Ripple (XRP) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market, ranking third. Analysts believe that if regulatory clarity continues to improve in the United States, the Ripple price prediction of $7 to $10 should hold by 2026. 

Currently, XRP’s price is trading at $2.79, after dropping from over $3. According to Ali Martinez, XRP price needs to stay above $2.78 to potentially move towards the first significant resistance level at $2.87. 

Source: Ali_chart via X.

Breaking above $2.87, XRP could rise to the next resistance level at $2.95. The third resistance is at $3.18. If the price drops, the first support level to watch is $2.78. If this level does not hold, a further decline to the next support level at $2.72 is possible. 

Ripple is an established token with a $166 billion market cap, which means its explosiveness and volatility are somewhat limited. XRP price suddenly soaring to $7 in 2025 is impossible.

While Ripple had long been dominating the crypto payment space, the emergence of the Payfi project, Remittix, continues to threaten its dominance. Market watchers continue to dub Remittix as “XRP 2.0”, as it is set to bridge a $19 trillion payment gap overlooked by Ripple.

Remittix (RTX): XRP Challenger With PayFi Utility

Remittix is building a real-world utility that facilitates direct transfers of cryptocurrency to fiat across 30+ countries, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies. While XRP is primarily adopted by business owners who accept cryptocurrency, Remittix enables business owners to accept cryptocurrency, which is then deposited into their accounts as fiat currency. 

It has a business API targeting freelancers, marketplaces, and SMEs. Users can integrate and receive crypto payments from this API.

Remittix Highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.
  • RTX is built for real-world utility, and a $7 is imminent as adoption increases. 
  • Users can earn up to 15% referral rewards by sharing the project with others.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/       

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets New Highs In 2025 But Remittix At $0.11 Could Top $7 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/xrp-price-prediction-ripple-targets-new-highs-in-2025-but-remittix-at-0-11-could-top-7/

