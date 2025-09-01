XRP Price Prediction: Smart Money Accumulate 340M Tokens as ETF Approval Odds Hit 95%

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/01 16:47
TLDR

  • XRP whales accumulated 340 million tokens over two weeks, bringing total holdings to 7.84 billion XRP
  • Bloomberg analysts raised XRP spot ETF approval odds to 95% following synchronized SEC filings from major firms
  • XRP futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives and CME, meeting SEC’s six-month requirement for ETF approval
  • XRP market cap reached $132 billion in Q2 2025, ranking fourth among cryptocurrencies with 8.5% growth
  • Price currently trades around $2.8 with key resistance at $3 and support at $2.8

XRP has captured attention from institutional investors as whale wallets continue massive accumulation while regulatory developments point toward imminent ETF approval in the United States.

Large holders have purchased 340 million XRP tokens over the past two weeks, according to data tracked by analyst @ali_charts. These wallets, containing between 10 million and 100 million XRP each, now hold approximately 7.84 billion tokens total.

The accumulation comes as XRP trades around $2.8, with whales buying consistently while retail traders remain uncertain about price direction. This pattern often indicates institutional knowledge of upcoming developments before broader market recognition.

xrp priceXRP Price

Regulatory Pathway Clears for ETF Approval

Seven major financial firms submitted synchronized S-1 filings with the SEC on August 22, including Canary, Coinshares, Franklin, 21Shares, Wisdomtree, and Bitwise. Grayscale also filed to convert its existing XRP Trust into a spot ETF.

Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart raised their XRP ETF approval probability to 95%. The clustering of submissions suggests active dialogue between fund managers and regulators.

XRP futures trading began on Coinbase Derivatives Exchange on April 21, 2025, followed by CME Group on May 18, 2025. These listings satisfy the SEC’s requirement for more than six months of futures tracking before approving spot ETFs.

The SEC’s new listing standards for crypto ETPs became public in July, providing clear guidelines for approval. XRP now meets these requirements, positioning it for potential ETF launch in fall 2025.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse previously called an XRP ETF “inevitable,” a view that appears increasingly supported by regulatory developments.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP’s market capitalization grew 8.5% in Q2 2025, reaching $132 billion and maintaining its fourth-place ranking among cryptocurrencies. This growth occurred alongside expansion of the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Recent price action shows resilience despite futures market cooling. Open interest dropped from over $3.5 billion, indicating leverage reduction without corresponding price crashes.

Source: TradingView

The $2.8 level serves as current support, while $3 represents immediate resistance. Technical analysis suggests potential targets between $3.20 and $3.40 if buyers break through resistance.

Failure to hold $2.8 support could lead to testing the $2.60-$2.70 range before finding stronger foundation.

XRPL ecosystem growth includes new stablecoins and tokenized assets reaching record levels. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin surged 49.4% during Q2, closing with $65.9 million market cap.

Real-world assets on XRPL hit $131.6 million market cap, driven by tokenized treasuries, commercial paper, and real estate projects.

The XRPL EVM sidechain launched on June 30, adding smart contract functionality to the network.

Current whale accumulation patterns historically precede major price movements. The combination of regulatory clarity, institutional buying, and reduced speculative activity creates conditions for potential breakouts.

XRP futures contracts on major exchanges now provide the regulatory foundation needed for ETF approval, with multiple fund managers positioned to launch products pending SEC authorization.

The post XRP Price Prediction: Smart Money Accumulate 340M Tokens as ETF Approval Odds Hit 95% appeared first on CoinCentral.

