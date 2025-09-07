XRP Price Prediction Today

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/07 19:57
XRP
XRP$2.8416+1.06%
XRP Price Prediction

XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours,

For over a month, analysts have warned that XRP’s momentum was cooling off, and that slowdown is now clear in the price. The run from recent highs has stalled, and the market looks hesitant.

Daily Action: Bound by Support and Resistance

The daily chart shows the boundaries clearly. Strong support is sitting around $2.75, while resistance has clustered between $2.85 and $2.90. Price is stuck in this narrow box, bouncing back and forth without a clear breakout.

If XRP can push through $2.90 with strength, the next target would be around $3.80, where sellers previously stepped in. If it loses $2.75 with confirmation, the fall could extend toward the $2.55 to $2.62 region, which is the next major support.

A Possible Triangle Pattern

Another factor to watch is a possible descending triangle pattern. This forms when resistance keeps pressing lower while support holds steady. At the moment, resistance is sitting just under $3, and the support base is still firm at $2.75. A confirmed close below $2.75 would activate this bearish setup. Until then, the pattern remains unconfirmed.

The Market Mood

XRP isn’t moving in isolation. Like most altcoins, it’s shadowing Bitcoin, which is also trading sideways. That lack of direction at the top of the market is filtering down, keeping XRP range-bound. Unless Bitcoin wakes up with a strong move, XRP may stay trapped between support and resistance for a while longer.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
