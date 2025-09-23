The post XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price today trades at $2.87, struggling below $2.95 resistance as sellers dominate. On-chain flows show modest $392K inflows, but overall sentiment remains tilted bearish. Macro headwinds from Fed caution and dollar strength add pressure on crypto markets. XRP price today is trading at $2.87, struggling to recover after slipping below the $2.95 resistance zone. Sellers forced a retest of $2.84 earlier in the session, extending a week-long downtrend that has left the token at its weakest levels since late August. The question now is whether XRP can hold support near $2.83 or risk another leg lower toward $2.60. XRP Price Breaks Below Key EMAs XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows XRP trapped within a falling wedge pattern since July, with price repeatedly rejected at descending trendline resistance. Yesterday’s rejection near $2.… Read The Full Article XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? On Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-prediction-why-is-xrp-going-down-23-09-2025/The post XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price today trades at $2.87, struggling below $2.95 resistance as sellers dominate. On-chain flows show modest $392K inflows, but overall sentiment remains tilted bearish. Macro headwinds from Fed caution and dollar strength add pressure on crypto markets. XRP price today is trading at $2.87, struggling to recover after slipping below the $2.95 resistance zone. Sellers forced a retest of $2.84 earlier in the session, extending a week-long downtrend that has left the token at its weakest levels since late August. The question now is whether XRP can hold support near $2.83 or risk another leg lower toward $2.60. XRP Price Breaks Below Key EMAs XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView) The daily chart shows XRP trapped within a falling wedge pattern since July, with price repeatedly rejected at descending trendline resistance. Yesterday’s rejection near $2.… Read The Full Article XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? On Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-prediction-why-is-xrp-going-down-23-09-2025/

XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:33
NEAR
NEAR$3.056+4.80%
XRP
XRP$2.8662+0.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016616-4.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+2.37%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002922-13.85%

  • XRP price today trades at $2.87, struggling below $2.95 resistance as sellers dominate.
  • On-chain flows show modest $392K inflows, but overall sentiment remains tilted bearish.
  • Macro headwinds from Fed caution and dollar strength add pressure on crypto markets.

XRP price today is trading at $2.87, struggling to recover after slipping below the $2.95 resistance zone. Sellers forced a retest of $2.84 earlier in the session, extending a week-long downtrend that has left the token at its weakest levels since late August. The question now is whether XRP can hold support near $2.83 or risk another leg lower toward $2.60.

XRP Price Breaks Below Key EMAs

XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows XRP trapped within a falling wedge pattern since July, with price repeatedly rejected at descending trendline resistance. Yesterday’s rejection near $2.…

Read The Full Article XRP Price Prediction: Why Is XRP Going Down? On Coin Edition.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-prediction-why-is-xrp-going-down-23-09-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost