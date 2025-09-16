XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Launch This Week Could Spark a Price Surge

After the cooldown of the lawsuit between the SEC and XRP, the coin has been in the limelight for a while due to the ongoing ETF Frenzy. As of September 16, 2025, there are currently 10 spot XRP ETF proposals awaiting a final decision from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and crypto market experts opine that there is a 90% chance for these proposals to get approval.

The Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, which was expected to launch on September 12th, was delayed again. However, REX Shares has updated on X (Twitter) today that it is coming this week. The company tweeted that $XRPR will be the first U.S. ETF to deliver investors spot exposure to the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, $XRP.

According to sources, it will be launched on September 21st, allowing investors direct exposure to XRP. The launch is followed by the completion of the SEC’s 75-day review window without objection, which marks a significant milestone for the XRP ecosystem.

Full List of XRP ETFs and Deadlines

More than 10 XRP ETFs have been filed since 2024, and the only approved ETF is the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF, which was launched on July 18, 2025.

Others are expected to get approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) between September and December 2025. The complete list of XRP ETFs awaiting approval is provided below.

ETFFiling DateExpected Deadline
Grayscale XRP ETFSeptember 5, 2024October 18, 2025
Grayscale Avalanche Trust for XRPAugust 25, 2025December 12, 2025
21Shares XRP ETFNovember 1, 2024October 19, 2025
Bitwise XRP ETFOctober 2, 2024October 20, 2025
Canary Capital XRP ETFOctober 8, 2024October 23, 2025
WisdomTree XRP ETFDecember 2, 2024October 25, 2025
CoinShares XRP ETFJanuary 24, 2025October 23, 2025
Franklin Templeton XRP ETFMarch 11, 2025November 14, 2025
Rex & Osprey XRP ETFJanuary 21, 2025By September 21, 2025
Volatility Shares XRP ETFMay 21, 2025Delayed from July 2025

XRP Price Prediction: ETF Launch to Trigger Breakout

According to crypto experts, a potential breakout could occur if the ETF launch happens in these highly positive market conditions. The REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, structured as a hybrid product relying on third-party custodians, is considered a special ETF that could act as a significant turning point in cryptocurrency.

So, we can expect an uptrend in the charts. The month-wise price forecast based on the market conditions and technicalities is provided below.

MonthMin. PriceAvg. PriceMax. PricePotential ROI
Sep 2025$ 2.91$ 3.08$ 3.3710.93%
Oct 2025$ 2.93$ 3.09$ 3.3911.74%
Nov 2025$ 3.11$ 3.36$ 3.5416.64%
Dec 2025$ 3.40$ 3.45$ 3.5015.35%

Also Read: Honeypot Scams in Crypto: Why They’re Dangerous, and How to Avoid Them

Bottom Line: HODL or Sell XRP?

While the forecast suggests that XRP will exhibit an uptrend in the near future, it is important to remain cautious about the volatile nature of the crypto market in general. So, try to do your own research on XRP before finalizing the entry and exit prices.

The post XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Launch This Week Could Spark a Price Surge appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

