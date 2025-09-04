XRP Price Projections Fall Flat Compared to This Red-Hot ETH Meme Coin Skyrocketing In Q3

XRP’s price predictions are starting to look weak compared to a new Ethereum meme coin that is quickly becoming popular. The XRP price is showing signs of strength and may be getting ready to change direction, but Layer Brett is stealing the show with its presale boom.

We talk about XRP’s present configuration in this post and explain why Layer Brett is swiftly becoming the best crypto to invest in this Q3.

XRP Price Showing Signs of a Big Reversal

The XRP price remains above the crucial $2.47 mark, indicating that the $4.80 target is still attainable. Analysts say that XRP is getting stronger against ETH and that the XRP/ETH pair is in a high-demand zone. There is a positive divergence on the daily chart, and the RSI is going up, which means that momentum is changing.

If the XRP price breaks through resistance while staying above support, the setup might confirm a big change in the trend. The way the XRP price is moving right now is similar to how it moved during the bull run in 2017. After this period of consolidation, experts think there is a good chance of a big rise toward $4.50 and higher.

Bulls have been able to maintain the XRP price constant between $2.7 and $2.8 despite a lot of selling pressure. If the XRP price drops below $2.6, it could go down to $2.3. Technical indications are still neutral for now, but XRP may be getting ready for a +66% move higher over the next few weeks because the structure is still in place.

Layer Brett: Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Layer Brett is not just another memecoin. It is built on Ethereum Layer 2, which means that transactions happen almost instantly and gas fees are very low. The presale for LBRETT is now open, and each token costs only $0.0053. More than $2.5 million has already been raised. Holders can buy and stake right away with ETH, USDT, or BNB with MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

They will earn high-yield rewards thanks to Layer 2 scalability. With clear tokenomics, a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens, and a focus on community growth, Layer Brett is looking like the best crypto to invest in right now. Brett started on Base without any use. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is made to be fast, big, and rewarding.

The project mixes meme culture with real blockchain capabilities, making it a competitor to big Layer 2s like Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync. Some of the features are gamified staking, NFT integrations, bridging solutions, and community campaigns that keep the ecosystem lively and lucrative. Layer Brett makes blockchain easier to use by fixing Ethereum’s congestion problem and lowering gas fees from $10–$20 to only a few cents.

The Window Is Closing Fast

XRP might still have potential to grow, but it’s evident that Layer Brett is the one that’s really moving this quarter. With more than $2.4 million raised in presale and tokens costing only $0.0053, early backers are locking in before the next big spike.

LBRETT is different from most memecoins since it has genuine Layer 2 usefulness, huge staking payouts, and a community that is growing quickly. This mix of meme power and blockchain performance makes LBRETT one of the best cryptos to buy right now. Don’t wait till the price goes through the roof; join the presale now to make sure you get your spot before it’s too late.

