XRP Price Pumps Over $3 But $LBRETT At $0.0058 Could Eclipse $1 During 2026

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:36
Binance Coin
BNB$925.98-0.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06362-1.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.6-1.92%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005721+10.29%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002252-17.35%
XRP
XRP$3.0304-2.86%
Crypto News
  • 15 September 2025
  • |
  • 00:30

XRP price prediction debates are heating up as Ripple pumps above the $3 zone gain. Amid the excitement, the presale for Layer Brett is offering early entry into an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin designed for scalability and rewards.

This new crypto presale has already seen significant interest, hinting at its potential to transform the meme token landscape.

Layer Brett attracts bigger price predictions than XRP

Layer Brett is exchanging hands at $0.0058, while possessing unique attributes that could see it eclipse $1 during 2026. The project features as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin. But unlike other hype projects, it aims to disrupt the meme token space by combining viral community energy with real-world blockchain scalability.

It provides purpose-built performance, fostering an evolving ecosystem that includes staking and token rewards, with plans for full Layer 2 functionality. Its fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, coupled with its deflationary token burn mechanism, positions it for compounding growth.

A $1 million giveaway program further incentivizes participation. The project has got the meme energy that pulls people in, but also the ecosystem that gives them a reason to stick around.

Layer Brett vs XRP: Who has the advantage

Layer Brett stands out by fusing meme culture with genuine blockchain utility, offering a potent combination that many traditional altcoins, including XRP, lack. While XRP focuses on enterprise solutions, Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees on a secure Layer 2 blockchain.

It’s built on Ethereum, meaning it inherits robust security while outperforming Layer 1 networks in speed and cost. It’s not just another memecoin, it is a project built for the future of blockchain.

Embracing true DeFi principles, users can easily buy and stake $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet, benefiting from amplified staking rewards enabled by its Layer 2 architecture. It’s a treasure that you rarely find in the cryptocurrency sector; one that XRP doesn’t measure up to—at least not in a single token.

XRP price outlook and current Ripple sentiment

The XRP Price Prediction today is highly correlated with overall market activity, with XRP trading at $3.11 after a 6.37% loss in the past month. Despite suffering a temporary dip, Ripple has a solid $178.51 billion market capitalization, owing to a robust $4.98 billion volume traded.

The fact that such a minor dip does not cut Ripple’s market cap too much indicates XRP’s ongoing usage in cross-border payments and its potential to stay above the $3 price area. XRP’s recent developments, like becoming Brazil’s first on-chain private credit platform, which is set to launch on the XRP Ledger, are also sparking excitement.

Meanwhile, a new XRP Earn Account offering a 20% yield for retail holders has the market buzzing about XRP’s long-term potential. These indicate continued ecosystem growth for XRP. Coverage also notes a significant jump in user activity on the XRP Ledger.

Conclusion

As the XRP price Prediction of its $3 breakout continues to steal headlines, Layer Brett is showing that upcoming crypto projects can be bigger contenders. The project is offering a compelling opportunity for early participation in a next-generation Layer 2 crypto. With its presale underway, now’s the time to explore this top meme coin, which analysts say will reach the $1 milestone in 2026.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Website: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-pumps-over-3-but-lbrett-at-0-0058-could-eclipse-1-during-2026/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

The post Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period. Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future. The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.” On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-says-xrp-at-critical-turning-point-unveils-the-level-to-watch/
XRP
XRP$3.0281-2.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018572+7.24%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001154+7.44%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:04
Partager
Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

The post Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights will be more visible than previously expected Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated space weather forecast, as minor geomagnetic storm effects could lead to more aurora activity across the northern United States. Minor geomagnetic storm effects could cause the aurora to appear brighter Sunday night. Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predict a Kp index of five out of nine, meaning a potentially “brighter” aurora with “more auroral activity (motion and formations).” A G1-level geomagnetic storm could affect Earth’s magnetic field, forecasters said, due to the impacts of coronal hole high speed streams—solar winds that escape from ”cooler, less dense” regions of the sun. Which States Could See The Aurora? The aurora could be viewable in states along the U.S.-Canadian border, according to NOAA. These include all of North Dakota and Minnesota, along with nearly all of Wisconsin, most of Michigan, South Dakota, Montana and Washington. The Northern Idaho panhandle could also see auroral activity, as well as northeastern Wyoming and northern Iowa. On the East Coast, the northern lights could be visible in northern Upstate New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and northern Maine. Additionally, the aurora could appear over Alaska, with a large portion of the state within the “high likelihood” range to see the lights Sunday, according to NOAA. What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights? Prospective northern lights viewers should move away from bright city lights and toward the Earth’s magnetic north pole. Viewers should also seek a vantage point with an “unobstructed view toward the north,” NOAA forecasters say. The northern lights are most active within two hours before and after midnight, according to NOAA. Lights could still be present before and after this time period, though they may be less appealing.…
Union
U$0.015538+24.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0518-1.84%
SUN
SUN$0.020694-0.73%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 05:30
Partager
Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

The first phase of the testnet focuses on RL Swarm, an application for collaborative reinforcement learning post-training.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1428-3.77%
Partager
PANews2025/04/05 15:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?

Shiba Inu Technicals Point to 6x Rocket as Whales Double Down on $135M SHIB Buy

ZachXBT slams Bitcoin bridge Garden Finance for laundering hacked funds