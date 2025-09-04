XRP Price Recovers, Ripple Expands Major Collab, XRP Longs Liquidations Accelerate: XRP and Ripple News Recap

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world, is sending moderately optimistic signals to its community. Amid the news of Ripple expanding its collaboration with Thunes Network, the capitalization of XRP exceeded $170 billion.

XRP exceeds USDT by market cap as price shows first signs of recovery

XRP, a Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, is among the best performers in the top 20 altcoins by market cap. In the last 24 hours, its price added 2.2%. XRP is trading at $2.86 on major spot cryptocurrency exchanges, CoinGecko data says.

Image by CoinGecko

XRP’s capitalization has, therefore, exceeded that of U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest altcoin ever. XRP’s cap hit $170.37 billion in equivalent while USDT’s circulation is $168 billion in equivalent.

At the same time, XRP still fails to break from its prolonged downtrend that started July 28, 2025, when XRP’s price reached its 2025 record high over $3.64. In just a few weeks, XRP’s price lost 27.2%, while altcoin markets in general are outperforming.

  

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-recovers-ripple-expands-major-collab-xrp-longs-liquidations-accelerate-xrp-and-ripple

