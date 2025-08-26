XRP Price Resistance Shown As $3.05 As Traders Back New Altcoin Remittix For Maximum Gains In 2025

Institutional inflows and a better regulatory environment have not helped XRP to breach its ceiling, which has been frustrating investors who had expected a speedier growth.

The focus is also moving to Remittix, the payment-centered altcoin, which has obtained more than 21.4 million dollars at the price of $0.0987 per token. With strong momentum and an upcoming second CEX listing, Remittix is being seen by many as the project with greater upside potential in 2025.

XRP Price Consolidates Below Resistance

Source: TradingView

XRP price is staying at around $2.94 with the support at $2.86 and resistance at $3.12. This tight range has formed a symmetrical triangle on the charts, showing that the battle between buyers and sellers is going on.

Exchange data indicates $12.7 million outflow, hinting at calm accumulation, but traders are awaiting a firm breakout. A break above $3.05-3.12 would set the stage to reach $3.25 and $3.34, whereas a decline below $2.80 would trigger further weakness to $2.68.

Analysts note that the XRP price has been buoyed by a regulator-friendly environment in the U.S. and uptake of its ledger as a payment channel by institutions. Nonetheless, without any momentum beyond the $3.05 level, the coin is still stuck in consolidation, with competitors that have new narratives beginning to attract the attention of investors.

Remittix Gains Momentum As Traders Rotate From XRP

While XRP price action remains muted, Remittix has quickly emerged as one of the best crypto presales to buy now, attracting whales and retail investors alike. By raising over $21.4 million, the project has shown it is not just a speculative play but a PayFi platform with real-world use. Experts argue Remittix could rally far faster than XRP in 2025, especially with its second CEX listing reveal approaching.

Here are some of the reasons Remittix is gaining traction:

  • Over $21.4M already raised with strong early adoption.
  • Global coverage with 30+ countries connected for real bank payouts.
  • FX conversion is built directly into its wallet for fast transactions.
  • $250K giveaway campaign fueling community engagement.
  • Institutional interest is growing as the PayFi narrative expands.

Final Takeaway

The XRP price remains stuck under $3.05, leaving traders cautious, but Remittix is proving to be a breakout story with a unique payment utility and accelerating adoption. As 2025 approaches, the token could deliver the kind of exponential growth that legacy players like XRP may no longer match.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

