XRP Price Rise, GoldenMining Helps XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,800 Daily

Par : Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/14 21:00
U
U$0.021--%
XRP
XRP$2.9432-2.64%

As of mid-August 2025, the price of XRP (Ripple) was approximately $3.30, up 4% from the previous day, demonstrating strong market momentum. Following Ripple’s settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP’s daily trading volume surged 208%, with a significant resurgence in institutional investor interest.

As the market heats up, investors seek to capitalize on rising prices while mitigating volatility. Compared with short-term trading, using cloud mining to obtain stable cash flow has become a new choice for many XRP holders. As a leading multi-currency cloud mining platform, GoldenMining is attracting widespread attention from XRP users.

What is GoldenMining?

GoldenMining is a London-based technology company specializing in providing multi-currency cloud mining services to users worldwide. With over 90 mining farms worldwide and seven years of operational experience, the platform provides users with stable cash flow and secure asset protection through its efficient settlement system and fund management.

How To Earn Income Using XRP?

Enter the GoldenMining platform and register an account using your email address. Become a member and receive $15 to start earning income.

Based on its support for XRP, GoldenMining has launched multiple cloud mining contracts that support XRP payments and profit settlement to meet different funding needs and investment periods, providing investors with a stable cash flow.

ContractDaysInvestment AmountContract RewardsTotal income
VOLCMINER D1 Lite1$15$0.6$15.6
Elphapex DG1+2$100$3$106
Bitmain S23 Hyd5$500$32.5$532.5
AntminerL916GH10 $1000  $135$1135
L917GH15$3000 $621$3621
ElphaPex DG Hydro120$5000$1400$6400
Elphapex DG2 – 25-Day 25$8000$2900$10900
Elphapex DG2+ – 30-Day30$15000$6750$21750

 

Why Choose GoldenMining?

Create an account and become a member to receive $15 in bonuses, and sign in daily to earn $0.60.

Users are free from traditional restrictions. No expensive equipment or energy consumption is required. Simply purchase a mobile phone and a contract to start mining, and your earnings will be credited to your account the next day.

No expensive equipment or energy consumption is required. Simply purchase a mobile phone and a contract to start mining, and your earnings will be credited to your account the next day.

The platform boasts a team of certified professionals in various fields, including cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency finance, and security.

Users’ funds are securely stored in a tier-one bank, and all user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for every investment, underwritten by AIG.

Conclusion

Many XRP holders believe that now is a perfect window of opportunity to capitalize on market trends and achieve flexible asset management. By using GoldenMining’s XRP-based computing power contracts, they can generate a stable cash flow from their assets without frequent transactions. In the future, as the market continues to heat up, this model that combines efficiency and stability may become the choice of more people.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.GoldenMining.com

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

 

The post XRP Price Rise, GoldenMining Helps XRP Holders Earn Up to $5,800 Daily appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking