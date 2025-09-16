XRP Price Risks Further Loss: Ripple Whales Dump Millions

Key Insights:

Whales reportedly transferred around 160M XRP, pushing XRP price below $3 support zone.

Analysts continued to project $10–$25 upside targets in 2025 with ETF approval.

Asia remittance adoption expanded, offering a non-speculative utility for XRP demand.

The XRP price held around $2.99 at the time of writing after a steady multi-week base. Whale activity added uncertainty, with blockchain trackers and analysts noting that 160 million XRP had been moved by large holders in recent days.

XRP price, ETF prospects, and whale flows

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs changed how institutions accessed tokens. Those products created a regulated channel for pensions, asset managers, and advisers. The conversation then shifted to which altcoin would earn similar treatment next.

Analysts said XRP price sat near the front of that line. On The XRP Pod, Jake Claver of Digital Ascension Group said a run to $10–$13 looked realistic, with $20–$25 as a stretch target by year-end 2025. That call rested on the idea that a U.S. XRP ETF could attract new pools of capital.

An ETF refers to an exchange-traded fund. It packages exposure into a security that trades on stock exchanges. This format lets institutions route allocations through familiar workflows. It also improves price discovery by concentrating liquidity.

Past ETF launches in crypto drew significant demand. Asset managers built model allocations. Retirement platforms added the tickers to menus. Liquidity deepened, and spreads tightened. Analysts said XRP could experience a similar cycle if the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a product.

Traders framed the setup in simple terms. If approval arrived, the buyer base could expand quickly. If approval lagged, range-bound trading could persist while fundamentals improved elsewhere. Either way, the policy path remained the key variable for timing.

Recent whale activity added new short-term risk. Analysts such like Ali Charts flagged that 160 million XRP had been dumped, warning that this could destabilize the $3 support. EgragCrypto suggested whales might be repositioning ahead of a larger market shift, while DefendDark cautioned that these transfers to exchanges could translate into sell-side pressure.

Southeast Asia adoption and payments

While U.S. policy dominated headlines, adoption trends advanced in Southeast Asia. Remittance corridors in Japan and across the region continued to mature. Partners used XRP as a bridge asset for settlement between currencies.

Remittances offer a clear use case. Millions of workers send money home each month. Lower costs and faster settlement improve outcomes for households and small businesses. That utility turns into recurring demand for the underlying rails.

SBI Remit and related initiatives illustrated this movement. Integrations brought more volume onto payment routes. Each corridor added counterparties, compliance links, and treasury operations. Over time, that activity encouraged more institutions to test the network.

On-chain data reflected this arc. Transaction counts rose with new corridors. Liquidity providers aligned quotes across pairs. As depth improved, slippage fell during peak periods. Tighter spreads then attracted additional flow, forming a positive loop.

Industry desks drew a parallel with the early stablecoin cycle. Utility started in niche venues. Over time, integrations multiplied across wallets, exchanges, and fintech platforms. XRP followed a similar pattern in Asia as payments partners stitched together regional rails.

What could steer XRP price next

Technically, XRP built a base above the $3 area over recent weeks. Traders watched that zone because bases often precede trend continuation. A clean base signals balanced supply and demand. Breakouts from such structures can carry further when participation broadens.

Large holders accumulated during recent weakness, according to on-chain dashboards. Whale buying does not guarantee higher prices. It does, however, reduce available float when supply shifts to long-term wallets. That dynamic can matter when catalysts arrive.

Derivatives data added context. Open interest climbed as traders built directional exposure. Rising open interest means more outstanding futures contracts. When it rises alongside stable funding and contained liquidations, it often signals constructive positioning rather than reckless leverage.

Liquidity also mattered. Depth improved across major pairs as market makers quoted tighter spreads. Better depth limits slippage on market orders and can help sustain trending moves. If spot demand increases during an ETF headline, depth can absorb more flow before price gaps.

Traders watched a few simple markers. First, they looked for strong daily closes above prior range highs. Second, they tracked volume confirmation during breakouts. Third, they monitored whether pullbacks held former resistance as support. Those steps, taken together, often define whether a breakout matures.

Macro and policy conditions stayed relevant. A clear regulatory roadmap in the U.S. would give institutions more confidence. Additional payment corridors in Asia would anchor non-speculative usage. Combined, those factors could turn a base at $3 into a springboard for the next leg.

The path remained straightforward. A U.S. XRP ETF decision would decide access for large allocators. Asia payments growth would decide the pace of real-world demand. Technical structure would decide timing as liquidity and positioning align. If those lines converge, the 2025 analyst targets cited above would enter focus; if they diverge, the base could extend until conditions improve.