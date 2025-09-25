XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR

HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs.

Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships.

XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets.

Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC.

Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000.

HighVibeAssets, the pseudonymous co-founder of Algopear, has predicted that the price of XRP will “shock millions” in the near future. This bold statement comes amid widespread skepticism from some Bitcoin advocates who claim altcoins like XRP continue to underperform against BTC. Despite this, HighVibeAssets remains confident that XRP’s price is set for a dramatic surge, driven by expiring non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and increasing institutional interest.

Ripple’s NDAs Expiring Could Drive XRP Price Surge

According to HighVibeAssets, Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, releasing previously hidden contracts that could unlock substantial value for XRP. He emphasized that these agreements, which have been shrouded in secrecy, could soon lead to major announcements about Ripple’s institutional partnerships. HighVibeAssets claims these developments are poised to create new demand for XRP liquidity, which could push the price beyond retail investors’ reach.

The increased institutional involvement could fuel a rise in XRP’s price as more companies and financial institutions enter the market. The expiration of NDAs, which have long kept Ripple’s partnerships under wraps, signals that the market could soon witness a wave of positive news.

Skeptics Warn XRP Will Continue to Underperform Against BTC

On the other side of the argument, some Bitcoin advocates, including Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin, have raised concerns over XRP’s long-term value. Klippsten argues that XRP, like most altcoins, loses value over time when measured against Bitcoin. He highlights that while XRP has experienced impressive gains in fiat terms, its performance against BTC has been disappointing.

Klippsten pointed out that XRP has failed to set a new all-time high against Bitcoin since its initial peak in 2017. “Altcoins, including XRP, typically follow pump-and-dump cycles,” he said, stressing that most altcoins do not serve as long-term stores of value. Despite XRP’s 388% rise in fiat terms over the past year, its XRP/BTC ratio shows a significant decline of 54.38% from its 2017 peak.

Analysts Project XRP Price Surge Amid Positive Sentiment

Despite the criticisms, many analysts believe XRP’s price could still rise significantly. Dr. Cat, a widely followed Bitcoin analyst, has projected that XRP could reach between $19 and $32 during this bull cycle, assuming Bitcoin hits $270,000. His forecast is based on the hope that XRP’s performance against Bitcoin could improve, with the XRP/BTC ratio potentially rising to levels last seen in 2017-2018.

Currently, the XRP/BTC value stands at 2,675 satoshis, approaching key resistance levels. Dr. Cat suggests that a breakout could occur by 2026, aligning with Bitcoin’s potential growth.

The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.