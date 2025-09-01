XRP Price Set To Reach $5 In 2025, But This RWA Token Expected To Surge Over 5000%

Ripple’s XRP is still among the most discussed digital assets in the crypto space, especially with its recent development in cross-border payments.

Investors are now seeking a Hollywood-style huge profit and may find something else to pursue. That’s where Avalon X (AVLX) comes into focus. With its revolutionary integration of blockchain and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Avalon X is being touted by early investors as the cryptocurrency that can potentially deliver more than 5000% profits in the next bull run.

XRP News:

Experts believe that XRP can touch the $5 mark by 2025, driven by institutional acceptance and increasing demand for efficient cross-border transactions.

Source: Tradingview

At $2.99, having declined by 0.61% in the past 24 hours, XRP still has a massive market capitalization of $178.35 billion and maintains a daily trading volume of $6.63 billion even as it declined by 3.68%.

Avalon X: Where Real Estate Meets Blockchain

Avalon X isn’t just another token riding the hype wave—it’s grounded in one of the world’s most enduring and profitable asset classes: real estate. Backing it is Grupo Avalon, a heavyweight in the Dominican Republic’s property scene, with close to $1 billion in completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects.

We’re talking about everything from luxury residences in Punta Cana to mixed-use developments in Santo Domingo, giving Avalon X a tangible footprint that most crypto ventures can only dream of.

By tokenizing the ownership of these valuable developments, Avalon X is enabling global investors to access the $379 trillion real estate market with a single click. The AVLX token is a utility token — unlocking property benefits, staking rewards, and exclusive access to investment opportunities that were previously locked up for institutional investors.

Why Avalon X Could Disrupt ROI in 2025

The actual power of Avalon X is its RWA-supported growth model. While XRP is centered around payment rails, AVLX is developing a full-scale ecosystem where token holders benefit directly from Grupo Avalon’s increasing real estate footprint. With $103 million already sold through and an additional $385 million pipeline in the works, Avalon X has real-world economic activity driving its valuation.

Every presale token purchased today is tied to this growing base, and thus Avalon X is much more than a hype speculation. Instead, Avalon X is a wealth creator over the long term, with built-in token scarcity, deflationary burn mechanisms, and a vision that extends all the way out through global real estate tokenization by 2027.

$1 Million Giveaway and Townhouse Prize Pool

To celebrate its presale, Avalon X has announced one of the most extensive giveaways in the cryptocurrency market. Not only do investors stand a chance to win a portion of a $1 million AVLX token giveaway, but they also get a fully deeded Dominican Republic townhouse as a gift from Grupo Avalon.

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

This campaign is not hype — it’s proof of Avalon X’s commitment to bridging blockchain investment and real-world, tangible assets. To the gamer, that means the possibility of life-changing payouts now and, by joining in, having a stake in a project designed for its own explosive growth in the future.

Security Backed by CertiK

Avalon X hasn’t just put out big promises—it’s taken the less glamorous but necessary step of getting its smart contracts thoroughly audited by CertiK, which is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to blockchain security checks. That kind of scrutiny matters because it separates a serious project from the sea of half-baked presales that pop up and vanish just as quickly.

What makes it interesting is the dual backbone: on one side you’ve got institutional-grade security, and on the other, real estate projects already in Grupo Avalon’s pipeline. Put together, it means investors aren’t just betting on code or hype—they’re tying their money to both audited infrastructure and tangible assets. It doesn’t eliminate every risk, of course, but it does create a sturdier floor to stand on than most tokens offer.

Don’t Miss the Next Big Wealth Shift

XRP can easily touch $5 in 2025 and become one of the top cryptos. But as far as life-changing ROI potential goes, Avalon X is operating in a different ball game altogether. With its union of property value and blockchain functionality, this presale has everything it needs to dominate the next bull run.

The question for the investor today is not whether or not XRP is going to go up — it’s whether or not they’re willing to seize the 5000% surge capacity Avalon X has in the ready. The door is ajar, but for a limited time.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

The post XRP Price Set To Reach $5 In 2025, But This RWA Token Expected To Surge Over 5000% appeared first on Blockonomi.

