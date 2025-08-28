XRP Price Surge Could Be Near, Analyst Predicts Major Breakout Ahead

TLDR

Analyst Steph Is Crypto believes XRP is preparing for a major price surge.

XRP is testing a crucial resistance level around $3.65, which could trigger a breakout.

The analyst predicts XRP could reach $9.53 if it successfully clears its current resistance.

XRP’s setup mirrors Bitcoin’s historic rally, suggesting a similar price surge ahead.

The digital asset broke through resistance in July, signaling strong buying interest for the future.

Market participants are closely monitoring XRP as it approaches a crucial resistance level. Analyst Steph Is Crypto believes that XRP is entering a pivotal phase. His latest chart suggests that a significant price surge may be imminent for the token. According to his analysis, XRP is on the verge of a breakout, potentially mirroring Bitcoin’s historic rally.

XRP Tests Crucial Resistance for Potential Surge

Steph Is Crypto’s chart highlights the technical resistance levels for XRP. The asset is testing a crucial barrier around $3.65, the price level that blocked previous attempts at higher gains. Breaking above this point could signal a shift toward higher targets. According to the analyst, this breakout could push XRP to $9.53, a level not seen since its last peak.

He points out that XRP’s monthly chart now resembles Bitcoin’s setup during its historic rally. Bitcoin surged past its resistance to reach new highs, eventually exceeding $120k. Similarly, XRP’s setup shows it is poised to break through resistance and initiate its price surge. Steph further emphasizes the importance of clearing this long-standing resistance level to move to the next phase.

XRP’s performance in July, when it reached an all-time high of $3.65, further validates this analysis. As the asset continues to test this critical resistance, the potential for a breakout remains high. If the asset can break this barrier, a sharp upward move could follow.

XRP Price Eyes $9.53 Target After Resistance Break

The analyst’s forecast is based on XRP’s ability to maintain pressure below resistance. Steph notes that long periods of consolidation typically lead to significant price movements once the resistance is broken. While the token has faced selling pressure in 2025, it has managed to break through in recent months, indicating strong buying interest.

If XRP maintains its momentum and successfully retests $3.65, the likelihood of reaching the target of $9.53 increases. This price surge would mark a new chapter for the digital asset, potentially leading to an all-time high. The market is closely watching the $3.65 level, as it could unlock the next phase for XRP’s price growth.

The post XRP Price Surge Could Be Near, Analyst Predicts Major Breakout Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.