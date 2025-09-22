The post XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27. XRP Explosion Ahead? In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.” The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend. “The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.” He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026. The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent… The post XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27. XRP Explosion Ahead? In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.” The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend. “The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.” He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026. The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent…

XRP Price Target Of $19.20 Within Six Months Still In Play, Says Analyst

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:19
SIX
SIX$0.02139-3.12%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04052-11.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08493-3.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1166-7.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8012-5.90%

Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO has reiterated a high-beta roadmap for XRP, arguing that chart structure and pattern symmetry could propel the token to roughly $19.20 within the next six months—while specifying a precise model target of $19.27.

XRP Explosion Ahead?

In a September 21 video address, he framed the move as a classic continuation sequence following a run at all-time highs and a corrective “falling wedge” that has now been retraced. “I think something like this is what you’re going to see once again… this actually could take you to that $19.27 mark,” he said, adding that his “price prediction remains the same.”

The crux of the thesis is historical rhyme and pattern logic. “Just like 2017, we ran into an all-time high… and essentially, we are pulling back in and around it,” the analyst said, describing the pullback as a falling wedge—a structure he classifies as continuation when it appears in an uptrend.

“The falling wedge has been completed. You have run or retraced the entire wedge… Since we engulfed that and made a target, we have now been pulling back once more, again, in the form of a falling wedge.” In his view, this sets up an “engulfment of the entire pullback… and then leads to continuation.”

He also points to a potential cup-and-handle spanning the current cycle, cautioning that its measured-move objective would sit “significantly higher than $19.27,” but that his public focus is the nearer six-month path. “It’s a reliable pattern. It’s really a story of trend continuation,” he said, emphasizing that when assets “break into new all-time highs, typically they continue and will actually reach that target.” The timeline he outlines runs roughly through late March 2026.

The $19.27 waypoint is not new for ALLINCRYPTO. He has repeatedly telegraphed that objective across social channels in recent weeks, tying it to a multi-leg advance after consolidation at prior highs. “XRP’s chart [is] setting up for a next leg, which, over time, may be set to reach a price target of $19.27,” he wrote in one post amplifying the thesis to his followers. In earlier messaging, he framed the scenario as “price discovery” into the $19s if resistance continues to resolve.

At publication time on September 22, XRP trades near $2.80, implying that the analyst’s six-month objective would require on the order of a 6–7x advance from the current spot. The pair’s short-term context remains choppy after a multi-week range at the round-number handle.

Pattern mechanics are central to the call. In classical terms, a falling-wedge retrace that completes to its origin and then resolves upward often precedes trend continuation, while a cup-and-handle breakout seeks to clear prior highs on expanding participation.

The analyst’s near-dated map therefore hinges on two confirmations: maintaining the recent uptrend structure after the wedge retrace and securing a decisive breakout “once again” through resistance to re-enter price discovery. “We have spoken about how potentially this could be a major cup and handle,” he said. “We haven’t given you the price prediction on the back end of that… [but] I actually think that XRP… stands a pretty good chance of getting to the original price prediction that we gave of $19.27.”

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/xrp-news/xrp-price-target-19-20-six-months-still-in-play-analyst/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
1
1$0.007488-20.58%
Threshold
T$0.01528-6.08%
Union
U$0.01178-9.06%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
Partager
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
1
1$0.007488-20.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-5.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.86-7.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
Partager
A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its long ASTER position an hour ago, earning $420,000. The whale had previously lost over $43 million in ETH and BTC. After closing its long ASTER position, the whale has now started shorting ASTER, attempting to profit from both the long and short positions.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,422.06-2.73%
Aster
ASTER$1.4819-12.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,160-6.83%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 17:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff