XRP Price Targets $4 But This Altcoin Could Reach $3 From $0.10

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 17:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.709+0.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005204-1.10%
XRP
XRP$3.013-0.52%
MASS
MASS$0.0008248-2.83%
xrp

After several weeks of sliding around the $3 mark, XRP price is trading in a steady range and traders are watching it gain momentum. Analysts are optimistic that a breakout would be triggered above $3.20, with the 50-day EMA and 100-day EMA providing the necessary support to see the XRP price climb to the much-anticipated level of $4.

Remittix 4624622

At the same time, Remittix is emerging as a serious contender in the altcoin market, having raised $25,8 million from 664 million tokens sold at $0.1080, with some experts predicting it could climb from $0.10 to $3 in the next cycle.

XRP Price Consolidates Ahead Of Breakout

Chart426 2

Source: GalaxyBTC

XRP price has been experiencing recurrent rejection at the levels of around $3.20; nevertheless, the recent price movement displays promise. It would be the way to a retest of $3.50 and ultimately the $4.00-4.20 area. The technical indicators support this optimism because XRP is already trading above the major moving averages and it has a neutral RSI with the possibility of growth.

Renewed inflows (both institutional and retail) will be needed to generate momentum. Otherwise, XRP faces the threat of falling to the $2.81-2.87 zone or even approaching the 200-day EMA at $2.56. Still, many see the current balance as a base-building phase ahead of the next leg up. For now, XRP price targets remain focused on $4, but investors are also asking which altcoin could deliver higher multiples.

Why Remittix Could Rise From $0.10 To $3

remittix

Remittix has been tipped as one of the best crypto projects of 2025 because it blends real-world adoption with strong tokenomics. Fully verified by CertiK and ranked #1 among pre-launch projects, it has already built credibility that few rivals can match. 

Its PayFi model allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries, while its live wallet beta is proving that utility is more than just talk. With strong community incentives and whale participation, Remittix is being positioned as the next 100x crypto. Here are the features driving its momentum:

  • #1 ranking on CertiK’s pre-launch leaderboard for trust and security
  • Wallet beta testing is live, showcasing real adoption
  • Referral program paying 15% in USDT daily to users
  • $250,000 giveaway energizing its global community
  • Mass-market utility through direct crypto-to-bank transfers

Overall, XRP price may eventually retest $4, but the growth ceiling is limited compared to early-stage projects. Remittix, starting from just $0.10, offers a realistic path toward $3 as adoption expands. For investors searching for the next big altcoin in 2025, Remittix is answering the call.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-0.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007997-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/07/09 22:08
Partager
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
Notcoin
NOT$0.001863-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.047-9.97%
Partager
PANews2025/07/03 19:50
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.00962-6.22%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08628+0.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties