XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02

The story of the XRP price has always been one of transformation. Once trading at just a few cents, it became one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. That same early-entry energy is now being compared to Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin currently in presale at just $0.0055.

Investors are drawing parallels, suggesting that buying today could mirror buying XRP back when it was only $0.02.

XRP’s journey from pennies to billions

It’s easy to forget that XRP once traded at fractions of a dollar. Those who took the risk early watched the XRP price climb to $3.84 in 2018 and more recently to $3.54 in July 2025. Today, XRP sits around $2.90 with a market cap of $192 billion, proving its staying power.

But here’s the catch, the higher the XRP price climbs, the harder it becomes to deliver those life-changing 100x gains. Its sheer size makes exponential growth nearly impossible now. That’s why many investors are looking for smaller, more agile projects with explosive potential.

Why Layer Brett is getting the hype

This is where Layer Brett steps in. It’s not just another meme token trying to ride hype. Instead, it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 project that brings real performance to the table. With 10,000 transactions per second and gas fees as low as $0.0001, it’s designed to solve Ethereum’s scalability challenges while keeping meme culture at its core.

At just $0.0055 per token in its crypto presale, $LBRETT is accessible to everyday investors. Early buyers also get access to massive staking rewards, starting at over 850% APY for the first participants. That’s an edge that established players like XRP can’t offer anymore.

Presale entry: $0.0055 per $LBRETT

Transaction speed: 10,000 TPS

Gas fees: $0.0001 on Ethereum Layer 2

Staking: early rewards of over 850% APY

XRP price stability vs. Layer Brett’s potential

The latest market updates show that the XRP price is steady, and analysts believe it could push to $5–10 in the coming years. But even that kind of growth pales in comparison to what a new low-cap crypto gem like Layer Brett could achieve.

Because it starts from such a small base, a 20x, 50x, or even 100x move is possible if the project gains traction during the 2025 bull run. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process trillions in activity by 2027, giving Layer Brett a huge addressable market to tap into.

Why traders are betting on Layer Brett

Beyond the hype, the project is built with transparency. Its tokenomics include a fixed 10 billion supply, 30% dedicated to presale, and 25% to staking rewards. The team is also running a $1 million giveaway to boost engagement. Buyers can join through MetaMask or Trust Wallet using ETH, USDT, or BNB and start staking immediately.

This mix of meme energy and actual blockchain functionality makes it different from the countless meme tokens that have come and gone. It’s fun, but it’s also functional — and that’s exactly what investors are looking for now.

Conclusion

The XRP price tells us one thing: the biggest winners often come from getting in early. While XRP continues to hold its place as a market giant, it no longer has the potential to deliver the 100x gains of its early days.

Layer Brett, at just $0.0055, offers that ground-floor opportunity. With blazing speeds, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards that few projects can match, it’s one of the most exciting crypto presales of 2025.

Don’t wait until it’s too late; the chance to catch the next big meme token is here.

