XRP Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favour Rollblock Over Ripple In September

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/07 23:00
XRP price today shows resilience, but new crypto investors are turning their attention elsewhere. Ripple’s token continues to benefit from regulatory clarity and global payment adoption, yet its growth outlook feels steady rather than explosive.

In contrast, Rollblock is capturing September’s spotlight with its live crypto gaming platform, $11.5 million raised in presale, and deflationary tokenomics built for rapid gains. For traders chasing higher upside, RBLK is quickly becoming the preferred choice over XRP.

Rollblock Tipped As 2025’s Breakout Presale With 40x Upside

Rollblock (RBLK) is fast emerging as one of the most exciting presale tokens of 2025, with analysts calling it a potential 40x contender. Unlike most projects that debut with promises alone, Rollblock is already live and handling real activity. More than 55,000 players have joined the platform, generating over $15 million in wagers—all recorded transparently on Ethereum.

Targeting the $450 billion global gaming market, Rollblock offers over 12,000 games, from poker and slots to sports betting across top events like the NBA, UFC, and Champions League. Licensed under Anjouan Gaming and audited by SolidProof, the project is pairing credibility with adoption.

Rollblock’s deflationary tokenomics further strengthen its use case. Each week, up to 30% of revenue funds are used for buybacks, with 60% of tokens burned permanently and 40% redistributed to stakers, offering yields of up to 30% APY.

Key highlights driving momentum:

  • 500% presale gains for early buyers
  • $11.5M raised in presale funding
  • 12,000+ games and live sportsbook available
  • Real user adoption before token listing

At just $0.068, Rollblock’s entry point is drawing investors who believe it could be 2025’s standout presale, with 40x returns squarely in play.

XRP Price Struggles as Investors Weigh New Opportunities Like Rollblock

XRP is facing mounting pressure as whales cut back positions, trimming their share of supply from 13.1% to 11.9% in recent weeks. Futures open interest has slid from $10.94 billion in July to $7.56 billion, while on-chain activity has collapsed—active addresses on the XRP Ledger are down 54% since mid-July. Coinbase’s XRP holdings have also shrunk dramatically, from nearly 970 million tokens across 52 wallets to just 165 million spread across 10.

Source

Technically, XRP price remains stuck between a $2.77 demand zone and stiff resistance at $3. Attempts to push higher have repeatedly failed, with one move to $2.9 quickly shorted down. The token has logged 21 red days in the past month, reflecting fragile sentiment.

While XRP still benefits from its institutional adoption story, investors are increasingly restless. Many are eyeing fresh plays like Rollblock, where presale momentum, deflationary tokenomics, and real revenue streams promise faster and more explosive returns compared to waiting out XRP’s uncertain breakout.

Why Investors Favor Rollblock Over XRP

XRP continues to command attention with regulatory clarity and strong global payment adoption, keeping it at the forefront. Institutions rely on its proven network and liquidity, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the market.

Rollblock, meanwhile, is shaking up presales by pairing a live platform with real user activity. With $15M+ in wagers, 55,000+ players onboarded, and deflationary tokenomics built for long-term growth, RBLK offers early investors a rare entry point.

Here is a table comparing Rollblock and XRP:

MetricsRollblock (RBLK)XRP
Current price$0.068$2.82
Key featureWeb3 iGaming platform with deflationary tokenomicsCross-border payments and financial inclusion
Recent growth500% price rally in presale; $15M wagers processed thus far5.5% price rally on weekly chart; strong partnerships like Thunes
Market Cap$11.5M raised in 10 presale stages$169B+

For percentage gains, analysts argue Rollblock’s combination of presale momentum, strong adoption, and weekly revenue-driven buybacks could outpace XRP—making it a must-watch altcoin for those chasing massive returns in 2025.

The post XRP Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favour Rollblock Over Ripple In September appeared first on Blockonomi.

