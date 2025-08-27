XRP Price Today: XRP Consolidates Within Triangle Pattern as Whale Accumulation Signals Breakout

After weeks of sideways movement, traders are closely watching whether XRP can reclaim the $3.05 level, which analysts see as the trigger for a potential breakout.

“The broader structure still favors an upside resolution, but confirmation requires volume expansion and sustained trade above $3.05,” analysts at TradingView noted, pointing to the narrowing structure as a sign of an approaching decisive move.

Whale Accumulation Supports Market Sentiment

One of the most notable developments in XRP news today is the steady accumulation by large holders. On-chain data from Santiment shows wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP now control 10.6% of the total supply, up from 9.8% in July. This increase suggests that whales are taking advantage of price compression to expand their positions.

XRP was trading at around $2.96, up 0.45% in the last 24 hours at press time. Source: XRP Liquid Index (XRPLX) via Brave New Coin

“Addresses in the 1–10 million XRP range continue to climb, indicating confidence in the asset despite muted network growth,” Santiment reported. Analysts say this risk-on sentiment could help sustain support levels and improve the XRP price forecast heading into September.

Network Growth Lags Behind Accumulation

Despite strong whale activity, network fundamentals remain sluggish. Newly created addresses have dropped to around 4,400, signaling reduced adoption of the XRP Ledger. Lower growth rates could limit momentum in the short term, even if technical indicators suggest a possible rally.

Similarly, futures market data reveals limited conviction among traders. According to CoinGlass, the funding rate for XRP perpetuals sits at just 0.0038%, down sharply from July’s 0.0524%. This reflects a cooling appetite for leveraged long bets, often seen during phases of consolidation.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels to Watch

From a technical perspective, XRP has repeatedly defended the $2.80 support zone, with additional backing at the 50-day EMA near $2.75 and long-term support at the 200-day EMA around $2.48. Resistance remains firm at $3.05–$3.10, where sellers have capped price since August.

XRP is consolidating in a $2.85–$3.12 symmetrical triangle range, with fading momentum and key breakout levels at $2.80 and $3.10. Source: Kenzcoin on TradingView

A confirmed breakout above $3.05 could set targets at $3.40 and $3.65, while failure to hold $2.75 would expose XRP to a deeper pullback toward $2.50 or even $2.30. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded toward midline levels near 44, suggesting subdued momentum but room for further upside.

Macro and Regulatory Backdrop

Beyond technicals, XRP’s trajectory remains influenced by the macro environment and ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate cut could weigh on the U.S. dollar, indirectly boosting demand for cryptocurrencies like XRP.

The SEC has postponed its decision on the WisdomTree Spot XRP ETF. Source: Kenny Nguyen via X

Furthermore, a favorable court ruling or progress toward a potential XRP ETF could act as a major catalyst for long-term adoption. Ripple’s ongoing efforts to expand cross-border settlement solutions also keep XRP in the spotlight.

Outlook: XRP at a Crossroads

For now, the price of XRP today reflects a balance of forces: whale accumulation and technical resilience versus weak network growth and low leveraged demand. The coming days may prove pivotal as XRP nears the apex of its triangle formation.

If bulls can reclaim the $3.05 threshold, analysts say XRP may attempt another rally toward its July high of $3.66, renewing discussions around long-term XRP price predictions for 2025 and beyond. Conversely, a breakdown below $2.75 could extend consolidation and delay hopes of a sustained uptrend.