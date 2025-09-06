XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/06 17:55
Alttown
TOWN$0.004307-20.44%
XRP
XRP$2.8174-1.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5087-0.81%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0657-14.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002636+3.77%
Layer Brett

The post XRP Price Today: XRP News Turn Mixed As Layer Brett Attracts Whales For 40x Growth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto world is buzzing, and while many eyes track the latest XRP price movements, a new contender is the talk of the town.

Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is absolutely smashing its presale, having already pulled in over $2.8 million from eager investors. Analysts are wondering could this coin do 40x? Its unique blend of meme power and real blockchain utility promises so, leaving the typical XRP news cycle in its dust.

Layer Brett is the best looking for the future?

Forget what you know about conventional meme tokens. Layer Brett isn’t just about fleeting hype; it’s a strategically built Layer 2 crypto designed for the long haul. While XRP offers stability, its growth potential can feel capped.

Layer Brett, however, offers a fresh narrative, marrying viral culture with genuine scalability and low gas fee crypto, positioning it as a top gainer crypto for the upcoming crypto bull run 2025. It’s an escape from the slow, costly Ethereum Layer 1, offering investors a shot at being part of the next big crypto.

Layer Brett

What is Layer Brett?

Layer Brett is a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain solution, built on the robust security of Ethereum. It takes the beloved ‘Brett’ meme and injects it with purpose, moving beyond the utility-free origins seen on Base. LBRETT is a high-speed, low-cost ecosystem with massive staking crypto rewards, aiming to disrupt the entire meme token landscape. It’s meme power, real speed, true utility.

This innovative Layer 2 blockchain processes transactions off-chain, dramatically cutting down fees and speeding things up. Users can buy and stake their LBRETT tokens in seconds using ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Early buyers are seeing a chance to earn rewards in the tens of thousands of percent APY (and falling quickly, making time of the essence) through staking, which is just wild. Its full interoperability and planned bridging solutions mean assets can move across chains seamlessly.

XRP Price Mixed Signals

XRP is a veteran in the crypto space, often associated with traditional finance institutions aiming for cross border transaction efficiency. While it has its niche and a loyal following, the recent XRP news has been more about maintaining its significant market capitalization rather than groundbreaking, explosive growth.

Currently, the XRP price hovers just below $3, with a hefty market cap exceeding $168 billion. While XRP has shown resilience, it largely tracks broader market movements with less volatility than newer altcoins. Market analysts generally predict steady, incremental growth for XRP, rather than the exponential surges that low cap crypto gems might offer.

Layer Brett price prediction

Layer Brett’s presale is an entirely different beast. With its modest initial market cap and a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, the runway for growth is enormous compared to established players like XRP.

Analysts are eyeing its massive rewards and its robust Layer 2 framework, suggesting Layer Brett could easily deliver 40x or even 100x gains post-launch. The project is already announcing a $1 million giveaway, sweetening the deal for early adopters.

Modest or Large Gains: Your Choice

$LBRETT offers a stark contrast to the often predictable XRP news and its market movements. While XRP stands as a digital giant, Layer Brett merges viral meme energy with crucial blockchain scalability on Ethereum.

It’s the best crypto presale that offers high-yield staking rewards, near-instant transactions, and dramatically reduced fees. Don’t miss your chance for 40x gains!

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8151-1.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017267+4.96%
Sign
SIGN$0.07202-2.74%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Partager
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6111-1.79%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Partager
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047+2.90%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00596-2.05%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05386-1.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal

Legislation Steering U.S. Fate of Crypto Emerges in New Version in Senate