XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon's Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:34
XRP golden cross signals potential breakout above $3

XRP traders eye big breakout as golden cross sparks bull run hopes.

  • Technical trigger. On the 8-hour chart, XRP’s 23-day moving average just crossed above the 50-day, forming a golden cross.

If you look at XRP’s eight-hour chart, you will see something you do not get to see every week: the 23-day moving average has just climbed over the 50-day. That is a golden cross, and whether you care about textbook definitions or not, the fact is that XRP has not had this structure in a while. The last time it did, the price did not stay quiet for long.

For most of August and the start of September, XRP was stuck in the $2.70-$3.07 range. Every bounce failed, every dip was bought and the whole set-up looked like a market waiting for a trigger. 

  • Key support. The $2.70 level, aligned with the 200-day MA, has been defended multiple times.

The lower area at $2.70 lined up with the 200-day moving average, and XRP held it more than once, even while Bitcoin was reacting violently to U.S. data releases. That defense is why XRP is still in a position to make this golden cross matter.

So, the order block that has just appeared right above $3 is where things really heat up. If XRP can actually break through that pocket, then the next visible zones are $3.30 and $3.40. After that, the chart starts looking much cleaner than the mess it has been stuck in. 

Sean Ono Lennon criticizes U.S. monetary policy, praises Bitcoin

Sean Ono Lennon has issued tweet that praises Bitcoin and slams money printing policy.

  • Runaway money printing. Sean Ono Lennon took to X to slam U.S. monetary policy.

John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon, has addressed his X followers with a message that criticizes the current monetary policy of the U.S. and praises Bitcoin.

Sean Lennon is known for his interest in crypto, both in Bitcoin and in some altcoins. The first time he began talking about BTC was in 2020, when the pandemic rolled around the world, causing numerous lockdowns and frantic money printing. It seems that Lennon Jr. believes that Bitcoin is capable of curing “most of the ills of our society.”

  • Bitcoin as a solution. Lennon argued that Bitcoin could solve these issues

Sean Lennon’s recent X post questions the current U.S. monetary policy, slamming it as a possible “true root cause of most of the ills of our society.” Elaborating on it, the musician specifies that this policy is “runaway money printing.”

He believes that the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may solve this problem and, perhaps, even rid society of the problems it has been causing. Lennon added a Bitcoin hashtag to his tweet.

Solana whales move $1.2 billion in massive transfers

Solana yearly surge nears 100% as whales return to aggressive transfer.

  • Whale activity spotted. On Sept. 11, Whale Alert detected over $1.2 billion worth of SOL moved in multiple large transactions.

As enthusiasm appears to be returning to the crypto market, on-chain tracking firm Whale Alert has spotted Solana whales pulling large amounts of SOL from the leading U.S. crypto exchange on Sept. 11. According to data provided by the source, Solana has recorded a series of high-volume transfers in the last hour, seeing over $1.2 billion worth of Solana being moved among large holders.

More specifically, the transfers happened in a series of seven separate transactions, each seeing hundreds of thousands of SOL tokens move between Coinbase Institutional and different unknown wallets.

  • Possible implications. The moves could represent accumulation, internal wallet reshuffling, or OTC activity

Among the pack of high-volume SOL transfers witnessed during the period, the largest of them all involved 1,756,934 SOL worth $398.84 million being mysteriously exchanged among two unknown wallets. While the transaction did not involve the service of any crypto exchange, it is difficult to tell if the move was an attempt to buy or sell the tokens, pointing to a possible internal reshuffling of assets by large holders.

Source: https://u.today/xrp-prints-golden-cross-at-last-john-lennons-son-bets-on-bitcoin-btc-12-billion-in-solana-sol-moved

