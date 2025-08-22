XRP Remains In The Range Above $2.60

The price of Ripple (XRP) has fallen below the moving average lines, and is forming a sideways trend below the $3.40 mark.


Since July 24, as Coinidol.com wrote, the cryptocurrency has been trading sideways between the $2.60 support and the $3.40 resistance. Buyers have made three unsuccessful attempts to resume the uptrend above the $3.40 level.

XRP long-term analysis: bearish


Today, XRP fell and found support below the moving average lines, but above the $2.80 level. Selling pressure has eased and XRP is consolidating above the $2.80 support. 


XRP will resume its positive momentum when it recovers and breaks above the moving average lines. Moreover, the altcoin will gain value if buyers hold the price above the moving average lines.


Meanwhile, the decline above the current support level of $2.80 has reached bearish fatigue. If XRP loses its current support, it will drop to $2.60. Currently, XRP is $2.85.

XRP price indicators analysis


After the recent decline, XRP price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks are forming on the 4-hour chart as the altcoin consolidates above its current support level. This will force the altcoin to remain in the bearish trend zone.


Technical indicators:  



Key Resistance Levels – $2.80 and $3.00



Key Support Levels – $1.80 and $1.60



What is the next direction for XRP?


The price is currently trading below its moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin has dipped into a narrow range between the $2.80 support and the moving average lines. It will be forced to trade in a narrow range below the moving average.


However, since the price range is so narrow, XRP will see a rally or a breakdown.




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/xrp-remains-range/

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
