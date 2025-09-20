For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications.  […] The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications.  […] The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 18:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06344-0.95%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2419+0.23%
XRP
XRP$2.9826-1.86%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-5.37%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3297+0.30%
RWAX
APP$0.002408-3.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.17%

For a long time, XRP has been known as one of the most popular altcoins in the crypto space. It was extensively used for payments and cross-border transactions. However, as markets have changed, so have the priorities of investors. Increasingly, traders and early adopters are looking beyond traditional altcoins to platforms that offer real-world applications. 

Among all the projects mentioned in the transformation, DigiTap is the one that has garnered the most attention. Several experts are pointing to it as the best crypto to buy now, while the growth potential of XRP is weakening.

The Problem With Legacy Altcoins

User needs have also evolved to the point where the altcoins of the past no longer suffice. Although XRP did well in bringing blockchain technology into the world of institutional payments, the currency has faced several regulatory issues, raising doubts about its widespread adoption among users. 

While it is highly regarded academically, it still receives heavy criticism for its sluggish implementations of real-world projects. The greatest difficulty these veteran tokens face is that they were built with very different target user groups and currently do not offer the comprehensive experience that crypto users demand.

Why DigiTap Is Different

Digitap comes with a very different concept- the world’s first omnibank. In contrast to other long-standing projects that focus on a single aspect of the market, Digitap combines the best of traditional fiat banking with the most cutting-edge blockchain technology in a single app. 

The idea is user-friendly and stunning in terms of its strength. Customers can be paid in any traditional currency or crypto, which can be instantly converted by the Digitap app for them to spend it anywhere. They are also allowed to keep crypto, facilitate the exchange of different currencies, and pay for their everyday purchases. 

The smart exchange engine of the platform automatically determines the most favorable exchange rates. Consequently, the whole procedure becomes more convenient and low-cost compared to traditional banks or crypto wallets.

Visit Digitap Presale

Privacy and Control in a Regulated World

Digitap is one of the few platforms that strikes between users and businesses, allowing anyone to be in full control of their finances. Digitap offers regulated offshore accounts, encrypted transactions, and optional privacy settings, providing users with more freedom than traditional banks. The result is better control and privacy for all users, making it attractive to professionals and businesses seeking secure financial alternatives.

Real Utility Beyond Speculation

Many altcoins are often criticized for being largely reliant on speculation and mostly having little to no real utility. The value of XRP has always been tied to the outcome of legal cases and is dependent on the promises of future uptake. Digitap, however, does not fall into this trap, as it is already operational and can be used immediately. The availability of the app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play confirms this. 

Many inflationary tokens constantly increase their supply to reward stakers, while $TAP establishes a capped token system. Every time the app handles the swaps, the transfers, or the payments through the card, some small fees go along with the transactions. Half of those fees are allocated to purchasing $TAP from the market, after which those tokens become permanently burned.

It means that for investors, demand is directly tied to usage, not speculation. Priced only $0.0125 in presale, many consider it a rare opportunity to hold a token designed for long-term appreciation.

Conclusion: Why DigiTap Could Replace Legacy Altcoins

What makes investors decide to put Digitap before XRP and the rest of the legacy altcoins is quite obvious. It combines utility, privacy, compliance, and deflationary tokenomics in a single platform. It is not only for cross-border payments but is reimagined to work as the primary global financial network for both individuals and businesses.

The momentum is now shifting to projects that deliver value today. Digitap has great potential to become the best cryptocurrency to buy now, as it is the world’s first omni-bank concept. For those who are tired of the long wait between promise and delivery, Digitap is here to offer something completely new.

Learn more about Digitap ($TAP) here:

Presale  https://presale.Digitap.app 

Website https://Digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/DigiTap.app 

GPTZero AI Scan Report

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post XRP Replace By Digitap Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy Now As Their No-KYC Crypto Card App Is Live appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.57%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Partager
$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

As per Lookonchain, amid crypto liquidation of $359M over 24 hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001386-10.86%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 20:00
Partager
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.53%
Solana
SOL$237.46-1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.15838-1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock