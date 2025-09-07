XRP Runs Out of Chances vs Bitcoin (BTC)

XRP’s bid to prove itself against Bitcoin has run out of steam, and the charts are starting to make that clearer with each passing week.

What initially looked like the start of a major breakout on the XRP/BTC pair now resembles the shape of a double top, a formation that typically indicates weakness rather than strength and basically says that the trend is exhausted.

You Might Also Like

The rally that began earlier this year lifted XRP above its 200-week average. For a moment, it seemed like the token might chip away at Bitcoin’s lead. The price pushed into the 0.00003200 BTC region twice, only to be rejected both times, sending the pair back toward familiar support levels.

Source: TradingView

The inability to extend higher after those attempts has left 0.00002200 BTC as the line to watch, because, historically, once this level is lost, the structure usually breaks toward 0.00002000 BTC. Moving averages flattening across the board add weight to the argument that the upside potential has been spent.

Digging deeper

On shorter time frames, the picture is no better. The pair has been stuck between resistance near 0.00002600 BTC and the 200-day average. Every bounce is quickly shut down, and every defense looks less convincing than the last. Sellers have dictated the pace, while buyers have done just enough to hold their ground without shifting the balance.

You Might Also Like

This all plays out while Bitcoin itself trades above $111,000. Meanwhile, XRP holds at $2.83 against the dollar but struggles against BTC.

Unless XRP can break through its ceiling decisively, the current impression is that the token has already exhausted its opportunities, with Bitcoin maintaining the upper hand.