XRP Set for Explosive Growth as 80% Supply Remains Untouched

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/16 08:30
XRP
XRP
  • Over 80% of the XRP supply has remained untouched for more than a year, showing strong holding conviction.
  • Rising global demand and real-world financial use cases strengthen XRP’s long-term value.
  • Regulatory progress and potential banking applications could shape the token’s next growth phase.

The debate around XRP’s future has once again heated up, with growing optimism from market voices. Xaif Crypto shared a bold view, pointing out that more than 80% of XRP’s total supply has not moved from wallets for over a year.

This level of holding conviction signals a community that is not only loyal but confident in the token’s potential role in the financial system.

In contrast to short-term trading patterns seen in other cryptocurrencies, the token’s large share of dormant coins paints a picture of long-term accumulation.

This kind of investor behavior often builds strong foundations in the market. With such a high percentage of supply locked up, the available liquidity is reduced, creating conditions where price moves can become sharper if demand continues to rise.

Also Read: XRP Price Prediction 2025-2031: Will XRP Reach $5?

Post-2024 Surge, XRP’s Utility Case Draws Institutions

The market demand for the token has been there over time with sharp inclinations, like in late 2024. Interest is still up due to its being more of a utility-based token than a speculative trend-based token.

Unlike trend-dependent meme currencies that are there because of short-term hype, the token is being touted as that solution for cross-country transactions.

Investors are drawn to it because XRP’s platform confronts challenges of legacy bank systems head-on. That it can send huge quantities across global borders at minimal cost and in a few seconds makes a strong storyline that appeals to both institutional holders and retail.

This blend of anticipation and expectation by holders could establish a foundation that could witness considerable price movement in the days ahead.

XRP’s Banking License Bid Signals Institutional Pivot

One of the factors contributing to the token’s prognosis is its advancement in the financial and regulatory arena. Reports indicate that the project sought out a banking license, a step that, if granted, could drastically expand its involvement in international payment.

In addition, recent pieces of legislation, such as the passing of the Genius Act, accorded legitimacy to digital assets that have unique use cases.

Those types of milestones signal a move away from speculative discussion and toward real-world implementation. In highlighting speed, cost-effectiveness, and real-world compatibility, the token further distinguished itself among coins developed based on cultural movements.

Also Read: World’s First XRPL Hub Coming to Greece in 2026, Anodos Labs Confirms

