XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Cryptos Set for Faster ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

XRP, SHIB, and HBAR among 15 crypto assets eligible for faster ETF approval under SEC’s new rule, reducing approval time to 75 days.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a new rule that accelerates the approval process for crypto ETFs.

With this rule in place, XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR) are now among 12-15 cryptocurrencies eligible for faster ETF launches. This change could impact the timeline for these digital assets to be listed on major exchanges, making it easier for investors to access crypto-based financial products.

SEC’s Approval of Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

On September 17, 2025, the SEC approved new generic listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The approval allows platforms such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe to list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including digital assets. This move eliminates the need for a 19b-4 filing, which previously slowed down the approval process.

The new rule reduces the approval timeline for crypto ETFs from 240 days to just 75 days. According to SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, this rule will help ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in digital asset innovation.

By streamlining the process, the SEC aims to foster greater investor choice and market accessibility, ultimately making it easier to engage with digital assets in trusted U.S. capital markets.

Eligible Crypto Assets for Faster ETF Launches

Under the new rule, cryptocurrencies that have futures contracts trading on regulated platforms like Coinbase are eligible for quicker approval. Among these are well-known assets like XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR).

These assets, along with others like Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Stellar (XLM), are now part of a select group of 12-15 cryptocurrencies that could see ETF launches much sooner than before.

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, revealed that the SEC is focusing on assets with futures contracts in regulated markets.

These assets are seen as more secure and fit for inclusion in ETFs, which is why they are among the first to benefit from the reduced approval timeline. With the SEC’s move to approve these listings, market watchers anticipate a surge in institutional interest in digital asset ETFs.

Price Surge for XRP, SHIB, and HBAR

Following the SEC’s approval of the new listing standards, the prices of XRP, SHIB, and HBAR have seen notable increases.

XRP’s price surged more than 3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $3.10. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained nearly 4%, bringing its price to $0.00001354. Hedera (HBAR) also saw a rise of over 4%, with its price climbing to $0.2458.

These price increases come amid a broader crypto market rally sparked by the Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate cut.

Additionally, the SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards has fueled further optimism in the market. The increased trading volumes for these assets also suggest that investors are showing strong interest in the growing ETF market for digital assets.