XRP Slips Below Crucial Support, ADA Plunges 7%, BTC Dipped Below $113K: Market Watch

2025/08/20 17:46
Bitcoin’s brief recovery attempts from yesterday came to a halt as the asset dropped below $113,000 for the first time since August 3.

Most altcoins are also in the red on a daily scale, with ETH struggling to remain above $4,200 and XRP dropping below a crucial technical support level.

BTC Slipped Below $113K

The current business week was expected to be volatile for the primary cryptocurrency, especially following the unusually calm weekend, during which the asset traded sideways around $117,500.

The losses began as Monday started, with bitcoin dropping to an 11-day low at the time of $115,000 before and after the highly anticipated meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and a few more European leaders.

The landscape worsened on Tuesday, even though BTC recovered some ground at first to $117,000. However, the bulls quickly lost their grip on the market, and bitcoin nosedived below $113,000 on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning. This became the asset’s lowest price tag in roughly three weeks as fear has taken over.

Although it has bounced to almost $114,000, it’s still in the red on a daily scale. Its market capitalization has declined to $2.265 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is still below 58%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

ADA Slumps, XRP Struggles

Aside from LINK, which has charted a 3% daily increase, a few other altcoins are with minor gains over the past day, including SOL, TRX, LEO, and TON.

In contrast, Ethereum has dropped toward $4,200 after a 1% daily decline. Similar losses are evident from the likes of BNB, DOGE, HYPE, XLM, and SUI.

Ripple’s native token has dropped below $3.00, which is considered a crucial support in its bull market aspirations. A 4% decline has pushed the asset to $2.90.

Cardano’s ADA has dumped the most from the larger-cap alts, losing over 8% of value and struggling at $0.85.

The total crypto market cap has seen over $70 billion gone overnight and is down to $3.920 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post XRP Slips Below Crucial Support, ADA Plunges 7%, BTC Dipped Below $113K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
