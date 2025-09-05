XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Flip Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:48
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.50%
Solana
SOL$205.15-0.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,022.92+0.96%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1633+0.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.72+3.27%
XRP
XRP$2.8247-0.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,316.51-0.79%

People like a “Flippening” story, where altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or XRP could overtake Bitcoin (BTC) as the dominant crypto market. But according to Pierre Rochard, crypto expert, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and host of the Bitcoin for Corporations Show, there is no chance at all that this could even happen. How BTC has been designed and its fundamentals, positions it as the leader in the cryptocurrency space, and other blockchains simply can’t match it.

Reasons XRP, SOL, and ETH Can Never Overtake Bitcoin

1. Bitcoin’s Monetary Thesis Sets It Apart

Rochard asserts that unlike other blockchains which present themselves as utility platforms, Bitcoin was created as digital money. The value of XRP, ETH, and ETH depends largely on how many applications run on blockchains, something that BTC does not have to rely on.

BTC is recognized as a reliable store of value, with a fixed supply of 21 million coins. This is its primary advantage that cannot be replicated by any altcoin.

2. Altcoins Depend on Utility

XRP, Solana, and Ethereum follow a “utility thesis”, where their tokens are designed in such a manner that their value grows as the use of their networks increase. However, should companies develop their own blockchains, they won’t have to use these networks anymore.

This may affect the demand for XRP, SOL, and ETH in the long-term, while BTC will thrive on its strong monetary foundation.  Recently,  Rochard dismissed XRP’s tokenization hype, calling it a weak investment thesis.

3. Network Effects Give Bitcoin the Edge

Rochard points out that BTC remains dominant with a market cap around $2.2 trillion, which is 58.1% of the total crypto market value. BTC has the largest user base, strongly recognized worldwide, easier trading, and a secure, decentralized network.

These advantages reinforce each other, making BTC the backbone of the entire crypto ecosystem, something that other crypto coins cannot replicate.

4. Predictable Supply and Policy

BTC sticks to its hard-coded 21 million coin limit, unlike Ethereum, Solana, or Ripple token, who may increase token supply or adjust rules of governance. The predictable supply of BTC makes it a trusted long-term asset.

5. BTC Wins the Long-Term Battle

Capital never stops flowing to BTC even during market hype circles. As Pierre points out, the ‘digital gold’ remains the backbone of crypto, with its fixed supply, network effects and monetary thesis. On the other hand, XRP, SOL, and ETH remain as complementary platforms.

Market Performance: Bitcoin Vs XRP, SOL, and Ethereum

Bitcoin price outperformed with a 1.56% increase over the past 24 hours, hitting $112,527, as Fed cut hope rise.  Ethereum experienced a modest rise of 0.38% to reach $4,399. In contrast, Solana price and others declined slightly, dropping by 0.5% to $203.79 and XRP falling by 0.04% to $2.83, respectively.

BTC vs ETH price 24-hour chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Final Thoughts

As Pierre Rochard explains, XRP, Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) may continuously innovate and attract communities, but they can never flip Bitcoin. His insights show that pure monetary design, limited supply, and network effects, makes it the undisputed king of crypto.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

According to Pierre Rochard, their utility-based models and lack of Bitcoin’s network effects make this highly unlikely.

Bitcoin’s fixed supply, monetary design, network effects, and global recognition set it apart.

Tokens like XRP, SOL, and ETH gain value as their platforms are used, unlike Bitcoin, which relies on monetary fundamentals.



Jane Lubale

Jane Lubale is a crypto journalist and SEO content writer at CoinGape, with a strong focus on blockchain, cryptocurrency, FinTech, and Web3 narratives.

With 4+ years of experience in the digital finance space, she is known for producing in-depth, well-researched content that bridges technical accuracy with reader-friendly clarity.

Jane holds a Master’s in Business Administration, and a degree in Marketing, and blends this background with her passion for market research and digital marketing to deliver engaging price analysis, thought leadership, and educational content. Her work has also been published in leading crypto media such as Insidebitcoin , where she has contributed to the growing conversation around decentralized technologies.

With 5+ years of experience in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Jane’s writing is driven by a mission to educate and empower readers with insights that cut through hype and deliver true value. She achieves this in the form of trading strategies, regulatory updates, or blockchain adoption trends.

Away from the keyboard, Jane is a proud mother of three boys and is often found mentoring young people on career paths, personal development, and life choices, as well supporting needy teens complete school. She holds modest investments in cryptocurrency, reflecting her belief in the future of digital finance.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/xrp-sol-and-eth-can-never-flip-bitcoin-pierre-rochard-explains/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004518+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21271+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report