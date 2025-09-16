XRP, Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Market Rotation After Bitcoin Selling Pressure Increases

Bitcoin’s dominance is faltering as renewed selling pressure grips the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Whale distributions, seasonal volatility, and persistent macro uncertainty have combined to force capital elsewhere in the market. Inflows into XRP and Solana are accelerating, signaling a fresh stage in the rotation cycle as investors search for higher growth opportunities outside of BTC. […]

