XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 18:18
SEC pushes ETF decisions into October

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission just kicked the can on multiple crypto ETFs, including spot Solana (applications from 21Shares and Bitwise) and spot XRP (21Shares’ Core XRP Trust and a CoinShares product). New final decision windows now land in mid-to-late October 2025 (e.g., Oct 16 for Solana; Oct 19-23 for certain XRP filings). In several cases, the agency used its last procedural extension, meaning October is effectively a drop-dead date to approve or deny.

In short, the XRP ETF delay and the Solana ETF delay are pushing key decisions into October, keeping risk on a knife-edge for traders and allocators.

Why it matters: ETF news reliably moves crypto. Bitcoin’s spot ETF approvals in January 2024 and Ethereum’s spot ETFs going live in July 2024 proved that point; flows and headlines amplified price action and liquidity across the board.

What happened? New postponement details

  • Solana: SEC delayed Bitwise/21Shares Solana ETFs to Oct 16, 2025; several outlets noted it as the final allowed extension.

This Solana ETF delay effectively sets Oct 16 as the line in the sand unless new filings alter the schedule.

  • XRP: SEC extended reviews for 21Shares and CoinShares XRP ETFs to October 2025. Additional filers are on similar timelines. 

This XRP ETF delay puts multiple products on a similar October clock, concentrating event risk.

Historical context: the SEC and delays

As part of the broader SEC crypto ETF docket, timelines have stretched as the agency requested repeated comment rounds and extensions.

  • Bitcoin: Spot BTC ETFs were finally approved Jan 10, 2024, after years of rejections and resets.
  • Ethereum: Spot ETH ETFs began trading July 23, 2024, after a May approval and weeks of S-1 tweaks.

How XRP and Solana Prices Reacted

XRP price volatility ticked up on the headlines, and SOL showed similar jitter as traders repriced odds into October. As of today (Aug 19, 2025), SOL is trading around $179, with an intraday range near $177.5-$185.6. XRP hovers around $3.00, swinging roughly $2.95-$3.10 intraday, while BTC is about $114.9k. (24-hour moves are modest, but ranges reflect jittery tape.)

For context, Bitcoin is slightly red on the day, underscoring that ETF-driven uncertainty is hitting altcoins against a choppy macro backdrop. Short-term dips don’t preclude longer-term optimism: when ETH ETFs launched, the initial flows were slower than Bitcoin’s, yet liquidity and institutional access still improved materially over time.

Short-term: Expect headline whipsaws and range-trading as the market prices probabilities, not outcomes.

Long-term: If either ETF goes live, brokerage-account access + custody clarity could unlock fresh demand, similar to the BTC/ETH playbook (albeit likely smaller).

The October Catalyst – Biggest Risks and Rewards

If approved:

  • XRP: Easier exposure for RIAs and retail via brokerage platforms; potential narrative tailwind from “legal clarity + ETF” could drive a liquidity step-change. Some analysts float $3.8-$5.5 as a near-term upside band under an approval scenario (treat with caution; assumptions vary).
  • Solana: ETF access may reinforce SOL’s leadership among alt L1s. A few research notes and blogs discuss $250-$260 as a plausible breakout zone if momentum resumes post-approval. Again, not consensus-just scenarios making the rounds.

Any Solana price prediction here is scenario analysis, not certainty; use ranges and invalidate levels quickly if tape action disagrees.

If denied or re-delayed:

  • Expect knee-jerk drawdowns and rotating narratives (“ETF was priced in”). Risks include classification questions, custody nuances, and market structure concerns specific to each asset-why the SEC keeps asking for more time.

What are the odds? Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has recently suggested higher approval probabilities for September-October, though exact odds change as filings evolve. Treat “odds” posts as directional sentiment, not guarantees.

What Traders Are Saying

Social sentiment: Crypto Twitter/X and Reddit are split-half, calling the delay a prime accumulation window, half fearing a sell-the-news outcome. You’ll see both “Sol to $250” hopium and cautious “wait for the S-1s” take surfacing daily.

Whales: On-chain watchers (e.g., Santiment) have highlighted whale accumulation across top caps, including XRP and SOL, in recent weeks, even as retail flows chop around. That tracks with intermittent buy-the-dip footprints despite volatility.

Should You Stay or Exit Before October?

Here’s a pragmatic framework you can apply today:

  1. Define your thesis per asset
    • XRP: Is your edge tied to regulatory normalization + ETF access? If so, your horizon should extend beyond the decision day, with room for both front-run squeezes and post-decision volatility.
    • SOL: Is your thesis about network traction (DeFi/NFTs), throughput, and brand-level demand, with an ETF as a liquidity accelerant, not the only driver?
  2. Position sizing & risk
    • Keep single-asset exposure appropriate to your risk budget. Into event risk, many traders trim gross and reduce leverage.
    • Use hard stops (technical or dollar-based) and plan for gap risk around decision dates.
  3. Time the tape, not the calendar
    • If you’re trading the run-up, look for breadth + volume confirmation and clean reclaim levels (e.g., SOL reclaiming and holding above prior resistance; XRP re-establishing above psychological levels).
    • If you’re investing, consider DCA with a strict maximum allocation, so an adverse decision doesn’t force capitulation at the lows.
  4. Hedge the binary
    • Into October, optionality (where available) or pair trades (long your target / short beta) can dampen path risk.
    • Simpler: keep cash on the sidelines to buy dislocations if the first reaction is wrong.
  5. Scenario map your exits
    • Approval pop: Pre-place partials to harvest into strength; trail the rest.
    • Denial dump: Have stops pre-set or an if-then plan (e.g., scale out on breakdowns; keep dry powder for later).

Reminder: None of this is financial advice. Markets are probabilistic; size and pace accordingly.

Quick “Countdown to Catalyst”

Earliest widely cited deadlines: Oct 16, 2025 (Solana), with XRP products clustered Oct 19-23, 2025. On the broader crypto ETF approval timeline, these windows represent the final extension for many filings, focusing liquidity around a narrow decision band. That’s roughly ~60 days out from today, plenty of time for positioning games and rumor-driven spikes. 

Conclusion

October could either crown XRP and Solana as Wall Street darlings or leave traders with brutal whiplash. If you believe in the underlying thesis, build a plan and let the plan trade the event. If you don’t, volatility is a feature, not a bug; there’s no shame in waiting for the decision and chasing confirmation. 

The clock is ticking-are you in or out before the SEC decides?

