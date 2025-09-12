XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Gain DTCC Listing

Fidelity’s Solana ETF, Canary’s HBAR ETF, and Canary’s XRP ETF were listed on the DTCC website. Experts confirm the decision on ETF approvals lies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and DTCC listing does not indicate regulatory approval.

DTCC Lists Fidelity’s Solana ETF, Canary’s HBAR and XRP ETFs

Three crypto ETFs appeared on the DTCC’s website: Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC), and Canary’s Hedera ETF (HBR). The listing sparks buzz in the crypto community as it signals a potential approval of these ETFs by the SEC soon.

XRP and Solana ETFs have 95% odds of approval while HBAR ETF has 90% chances of approval by the SEC, according to Bloomberg. The final deadline for the SEC to approve or deny XRP and Solana is in October. Notably, the commission has postponed all the ETF applications related to altcoins to the final date.

However, DTCC listing is an administrative step and the ETFs still require SEC approval before they can begin trading, experts Nate Geraci and Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed.

“Agree, nothing to see here. That said, how many tickers are added that never launched, probably almost none,” said Eric Balchunas. DTCC adds securities to the NSCC security eligibility list in preparation for the launch of a new ETF to the market.

Recently, the SEC designated a longer period to review applications to allow staking for Ethereum ETFs issued by BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton. It also delayed Franklin Templeton’s XRP and Solana ETFs.

XRP, Solana, and HBAR prices recovered after multiple macroeconomic reports signaled a weak labor market and cooling inflation in the United States. This puts 3 Fed rate cuts this year on the table, with some expecting a 50 bps rate cut on September 17.

XRP and SOL prices are trading at $3.03 and $235, up more than 1% and 4% in the last 24 hours. HBAR price jumped more than 25% in a week to $56.43 amid VanEck Hyperliquid ETF and USDH stablecoin developments.

The market is now bracing for crypto options to expire today to continue gaining momentum for another upside run. The crypto market cap surpassed $4 trillion again amid the broader recovery.

