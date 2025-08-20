XRP Spikes, Then Stalls, as Traders Face Decisive $3 Mark

XRP saw aggressive swings before an abrupt halt capped the session, leaving traders to debate whether institutional flows or technical glitches drove the erratic pattern. The token moved in a 5% range before trading froze at the $3.00 mark.

News Background

• XRP gained as much as 5% from $2.97 to $3.10 during the August 18–19 session before sliding back toward $3.00.

• The final 60 minutes showed heavy activity — price moved between $3.01 and $2.99 — before freezing completely at 08:19 with zero volume recorded.

• The abrupt halt raised speculation of technical disruption or liquidity vacuum in major trading venues.

• Volumes peaked at 3.26 million in a single minute (08:00–08:01), consistent with institutional order flow or algorithmic triggers.

Price Action Summary

• Session range of $0.15 represented a 5% spread between $2.95 lows and $3.10 highs.

• Early momentum pushed XRP up 4.4% to $3.10 before sellers capped upside.

• Consolidation dragged price back toward $3.00 support in the second half.

• Late-session freeze at $3.00 effectively ended trading, sparking trader concerns.

Technical Analysis

• Support: $3.00 psychological level, defended multiple times despite volatility.

• Resistance: $3.08–$3.10 zone, where upside was rejected repeatedly.

• Volume surge to 3.26 million signals institutional/algo participation at key inflection points.

• Zero volume print at 08:19–08:20 confirms structural abnormality — either exchange-level glitch or liquidity drought.

• Broader pattern: $0.15 consolidation range now defines immediate short-term trading band.

What Traders Are Watching

• Whether the freeze was a technical fault or genuine liquidity disappearance — implications differ for institutional trust.

• Next test of $3.00 support: failure risks a break toward $2.95.

• Potential breakout trigger remains at $3.10 — a breach would open path to $3.25–$3.30.

• Whales’ positioning in the high-volume spike will dictate near-term sentiment.

