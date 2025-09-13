XRP spot ETFs were supposed to start trading today, got delayed

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:18
The first US exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding spot XRP was supposed to start trading today. Unfortunately, a delay has pushed its debut back.

Misinformation about a supposed open for trading of a Rex-Osprey spot ETF is rampant across Ripple and XRP social media.

Over the last seven days, XRP has been outperforming other major digital assets in anticipation of the good news. Over that time frame, XRP is up 7% which beats bitcoin’s 3% and ether’s 5%.

Although most media reported today’s date as beyond the 75th day of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) standard review period for Rex-Osprey’s spot ETF application, delays by the Paul Atkins-led commission have pushed the first day of trading into at least next week.

The earliest credible estimate as to the start of trading for the Rex-Osprey spot XRP product is Thursday per one Bloomberg ETF analyst — although additional delays are possible.

Read more: ZachXBT brands scammed XRP holders ‘exit liquidity for insiders’

No ticker symbol, no approval yet for spot XRP ETF

Neither Osprey Funds nor REX Shares have posted the new ticker symbol to social media, despite having a custom of doing so for other SEC-approved ETFs.

All other ETF sponsors for spot XRP ETFs have SEC decision deadlines coming in October, including Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Franklin Templeton, and CoinShares.

REX-Osprey ETFs uniquely applied for a spot ETF using a registered investment company (RIC) structure, which is distinct from a traditional spot crypto ETF. 

Unlike traditional spot ETFs, RICs retain the right to buy derivatives and invest in other ETFs during certain market conditions. Traditional spot ETFs may only own the spot asset and nothing else.

On April 8, 2025, Teucrium successfully listed a 2X leveraged XRP ETF (XXRP). Although it was not a spot ETF, it was the first ETF to begin trading in the US whose price solely depended on the price of XRP.

Source: https://protos.com/xrp-spot-etfs-were-supposed-to-start-trading-today-got-delayed/

