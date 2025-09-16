XRP Supply Crunch Deepens While Traders Brace for Explosive Move

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 22:35
Union
U$0.017099-14.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1305+5.66%
XRP
XRP$3.0379+0.17%

Market watchers point to a dramatic decline in reserves at Coinbase, one of the largest U.S. trading platforms, where visible holdings have been nearly wiped out in just three months.

On-chain trackers show that the exchange once managed close to a billion XRP across dozens of cold wallets earlier this summer. By mid-September, that figure had dwindled to under 100 million tokens, now stored in only a handful of addresses. The consolidation of wallets hints at a structural shift in custody practices, but analysts argue the bigger story is the sheer speed of depletion.

Treasury Holdings and ETF Push Fuel Momentum

The tightening supply comes as corporations begin treating XRP as a strategic reserve. At least eight companies have disclosed treasury allocations, with firms such as Trident Digital Tech Holdings, VivoPower International, and Wedbush International each reportedly holding more than $100 million worth of the asset. Supporters say this type of adoption reflects a growing perception of XRP as a tool for settlement and balance sheet diversification.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

At the same time, the ETF race is adding fuel to speculation. Eleven separate applications for U.S.-listed spot XRP funds are waiting for regulators to give the green light, with submissions from heavyweights like Fidelity, Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, ARK Invest, and Bitwise. One product, the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF, is already preparing to launch under the ’40 Act framework, a move expected to pull in new categories of investors.

Broader Utility Expands Use Cases

Outside of financial products, XRP’s role is widening across global payments and tokenized finance. Banks are experimenting with its settlement speed in cross-border transfers, while projects are exploring its use in stablecoin transactions, interbank clearing, and even decentralized finance protocols. Analysts believe this combination of shrinking supply, institutional uptake, and growing utility could set the stage for a stronger price cycle.

Technical Outlook: Is $5 Within Reach?

Despite wider market swings, XRP has managed to hold a key psychological level around $3. Daily trading volumes recently spiked above $5.7 billion, and open interest across derivatives platforms sits at more than $8.5 billion.

Well-followed chartist Dark Defender argues that XRP has started breaking through weekly resistance levels. Using Elliott Wave and Fibonacci models, he identifies $4.39 and $5.85 as potential milestones in the coming months, while cautioning that pullbacks to the $2.85–$3.01 region remain possible.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Supply Crunch Deepens While Traders Brace for Explosive Move appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09296+12.78%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Jonathan Gould will return to the OCC as Comptroller of the Currency to serve a five-year term following his nomination by US President Donald Trump.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/07/11 06:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Ondo Partners with Pantera Capital to Launch $250 Million Investment Program for RWA Tokenization Projects