XRP supporters up in arms after Litecoin’s sarcastic “rotten egg” jab

The XRP community has launched a strong pushback against Litecoin after the project’s official X (formerly Twitter) account compared the token to rotten eggs in a widely criticized post.
On Aug. 29, Litecoin’s handle shared a sarcastic “fun fact” noting that a comet smells like rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds.
The account then linked the analogy to XRP, suggesting that its promotion as a banking solution misleads retail investors into believing the system itself is more valuable than the money it transfers.
In the same post, Litecoin mocked Ripple’s long-standing narrative that XRP could serve as a digital replacement for SWIFT, while also ridiculing CEO Brad Garlinghouse by rebranding him “Brad Garlicmouse.”
The commentary struck a nerve among XRP supporters, who viewed it as both dismissive and inflammatory.
Within hours, the XRP community fired back, with some members even hinting at potential legal action. Others sought to compare the track records of both assets, pointing out that XRP had a seat at the White House crypto roundtable while Litecoin did not.
Litecoin defends remarks
Following the uproar, Litecoin clarified that its comments were part of a broader series of lighthearted “roasts” aimed at different blockchain projects.
The account said it had previously targeted Solana and even poked fun at its own ecosystem, noting that those episodes drew mixed reactions of laughter and mild criticism.
In contrast, the XRP post triggered what Litecoin described as “diarrhetic vitriol for two full days” alongside repeated references to market cap rankings and Ripple’s policy outreach.
Litecoin further suggested that critics took the remarks too literally, stressing in another post that the campaign was intended as satire rather than hostility.
The exchange highlights how inter-project rivalry continues to play out publicly on social media, where brand narratives and community pride often clash, shaping broader perceptions of legitimacy and adoption.
Source: https://cryptoslate.com/litecoin-likens-xrp-to-rotten-eggs-as-ripple-community-floats-lawsuits-and-flaunts-white-house-access/