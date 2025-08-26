XRP Surpasses Shopify – ETF and Bank License Could Be Next Big Shock

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 01:30
XRP
XRP$2.9059-4.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276-8.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06428-10.26%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%

The achievement marks another step in the token’s evolution from a crypto-native asset into a contender on the global stage.

XRP Joins the Global Elite

According to data from Companiesmarketcap, XRP now holds the 94th spot among the world’s largest assets, surpassing Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify. This places the token alongside traditional heavyweights such as Booking Holdings, Texas Instruments, and Verizon, a remarkable climb for an asset that began as a niche player in the digital currency space.

The inclusion highlights the growing recognition of cryptocurrencies as part of the broader financial ecosystem. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to rise in global rankings, XRP’s move into the top 100 reinforces its role as one of the most significant altcoins of this cycle.

Rising Expectations for Major Catalysts

Momentum around XRP could intensify further in the months ahead. Market insiders are closely watching two developments that could transform its standing in October. The first is the long-awaited decision on an XRP spot ETF. Although the SEC delayed its verdict, approval would inject major liquidity into the asset by giving institutional investors direct access.

READ MORE:

From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

The second is Ripple’s push for a U.S. banking license. The company has already applied for both a Federal Reserve master account and a national banking charter. If granted, Ripple would become one of the first crypto firms formally integrated into the U.S. financial system — a landmark shift with implications far beyond XRP itself.

Toward Institutional Acceptance

Analysts believe that securing both a bank license and ETF approval in the same month could permanently cement XRP’s status as a core asset in global finance. Such milestones would mark the transition from speculative trading to widespread institutional adoption, placing XRP alongside commodities, stocks, and currencies that dominate today’s global markets.

For now, the token’s rise into the top 100 confirms what many in the “XRP Army” have long argued: that XRP is no longer just another altcoin but a growing force in the broader financial hierarchy. With October on the horizon, the stage may be set for its next leap forward.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Surpasses Shopify – ETF and Bank License Could Be Next Big Shock appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.25-1.77%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009122-3.71%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002804-9.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002667+50.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Partager
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-8.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-8.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities