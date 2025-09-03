XRP Takes Center Stage in Vivopower Treasury Strategy With Doppler Finance

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.