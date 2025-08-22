XRP Trading Volume Holds $10–20B Range — Senator Lummis Hints Crypto Market Structure Bill Could Pass by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 18:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.429-2.48%
U
U$0.0152-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+1.21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005741+0.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22673-0.92%
XRP
XRP$2.8548-1.92%

XRP Trading Volume Stabilizes Between $10–20B, Signaling Market Resilience

According to market analyst Daniel Markson, XRP’s trading volume is showing signs of stabilization, consistently hovering in the $10–20 billion range. 

This development comes after a period of heightened volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where rapid price swings and fluctuating trading activity have sparked both investor caution and speculation about XRP’s near-term outlook with the altcoin already slipping below the psychological price of $3. 

Markson pointed out, “Over the past 3 months, XRP has shown notable spikes in both trading volume and price: Volume peaked mid-May above $20B, followed by a period of reduced activity. July brought renewed momentum with volume surging past $40B, aligning with XRP’s price rally toward the $3.60 mark.”

The analyst observes that sustained trading within this range indicates a consolidation phase, as the market absorbs recent gains and recalibrates investor sentiment. 

Notably, stable volume reflects market health, showing buyers and sellers in balance and often foreshadowing more predictable price movements.

This stabilization signals a strong foundation for traders and institutions. Historically, sustained double-digit billion-dollar volumes enable significant market moves while preserving liquidity, allowing large trades without extreme price swings, crucial for institutional participation and large-scale investments.

Therefore, XRP’s stability is being driven by growing adoption in cross-border payments, strategic partnerships with financial institutions, and increasing regulatory clarity in key markets. 

Coupled with recent technical upgrades that boost transaction efficiency, these developments are strengthening confidence among both retail and institutional investors.

Senator Lummis Sets Timeline for Federal Crypto Legislation Amid Market Optimism

The U.S. crypto landscape may soon experience a significant regulatory shift. According to crypto market observer SMQKE, Senator Cynthia Lummis has outlined a potential timeline for the passage of the long-anticipated Crypto Market Structure Bill, suggesting it could become law by Thanksgiving or Christmas 2025.

Senator Lummis, a long-standing advocate for blockchain innovation and digital assets, has emphasized the need for clear federal guidelines to provide both market participants and regulators with a predictable framework. 

The proposed legislation aims to establish a comprehensive federal structure for the cryptocurrency industry, including clearer definitions of digital assets, exchange oversight, and investor protections.

This announcement has ignited optimism among crypto investors and industry insiders. A federal framework promises to curb long-standing uncertainty from fragmented state regulations and inconsistent enforcement. 

By clearly defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the bill could eliminate jurisdictional conflicts that have historically hindered innovation in the crypto sector.

Analysts see the proposed timeline as a sign of likely bipartisan support. Senator Lummis emphasizes crypto’s economic potential, boosting innovation, payment efficiency, and institutional investment. 

This is because the Crypto Market Structure Bill could set a benchmark for balancing innovation with regulation, paving the way for mainstream adoption.

Notably, a clear federal regulatory framework could unlock growth opportunities for exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and DeFi platforms, while reducing legal risks for both retail and institutional investors.

Conclusion

If the Crypto Market Structure Bill becomes law by Thanksgiving or Christmas, it could usher in a new era of clarity and stability for the U.S. crypto market. 

By establishing a clear federal framework, the legislation has the potential to protect investors, encourage innovation, and position the United States as a global leader in digital finance, transforming uncertainty into opportunity for the entire crypto ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the current $10–20 billion trading volume range positions XRP favorably within the broader digital asset ecosystem. It demonstrates that despite market fluctuations, the cryptocurrency maintains a solid base of active participants and capital flow.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05097-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-3.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-3.62%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005747+1.95%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005488--%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips