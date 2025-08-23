XRP Transfer Worth $100,774,102 Reveals Ripple’s Routes

A transfer worth $100,774,102 just went through the XRP Ledger. The transfer moved 35,000,000 XRP in a way that points back to Ripple rather than a private holder. At first, the transaction appeared straightforward — one wallet pushing coins out to another. However, following the trail reveals that it was more complex, according to XRPWallets.

The originating account split its output, with 10 million XRP traveling one way and the larger 35 million XRP block traveling along a different route. The larger portion stopped briefly at an address already tied to Ripple before nearly 30 million XRP landed in a wallet identified by trackers as part of the On-Demand Liquidity network.

To someone scanning raw ledger entries, it may appear as though “unknown wallets” are shifting hundreds of millions of dollars back and forth with no clear purpose, but this pattern is familiar.

Ripple often moves tokens this way when reshuffling reserves, positioning liquidity for corridors, or fulfilling obligations linked to institutional clients. The hops and unlabeled addresses mask intent, but the direction almost always aligns with Ripple’s internal structure.

XRP price reaction to Ripple transfers

This movement comes at a time when pressure is on the XRP market. The token has slipped 7.82% over the past week and is now trading near $2.84, down from above $3.4 earlier in August.

For context, a 35 million XRP transaction is large enough to equal about a third of the daily spot turnover on some midtier exchanges.

The chart shows XRP at a delicate point, testing the $2.80 area. Holding above this keeps the current structure, with a potential return to $3.20-$3.40 if the market allows. A drop below this could reach the $2.40-$2.50 range, which was the base before the July rally.

The next few weeks may show if Ripple is preparing for more transactions or if XRP dips further before stability returns.