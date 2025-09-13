XRP Tundra Bridges XRP and Solana Blockchain in Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Staking Solution

Cross-chain functionality has become a central theme in this market cycle. Investors and developers want projects that connect ecosystems, not isolate them. XRP Tundra is launching with exactly that mission: it connects the XRP Ledger with Solana, creating a cross-chain staking system that runs on a dual-token presale and a clear, fixed supply model.

The project addresses a long-standing gap for XRP holders: no native staking. At the same time, it creates a direct link to Solana’s thriving DeFi environment, positioning itself as a bridge between two of the industry’s strongest networks.

Interoperability at the Core of Web3

For years, blockchain networks have grown separately. Each network attracted its own developers, tokens, and communities, but connections between ecosystems were limited. Today, that is changing. Solana has become a hub for DeFi and NFT activity, while XRP remains a trusted asset for settlement and payments.

Until now, these ecosystems developed side by side with little overlap. XRP Tundra changes that dynamic, giving participants exposure to both through a single presale and staking model. It creates an on-ramp where governance and payments from XRPL meet the speed and innovation of Solana.

Dual-Token Presale at $0.30

At the heart of the project is its dual-token presale, currently live in Phase 1 at $0.30. Each purchase includes two separate assets:

  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): Governance and reserve token anchored to the XRP Ledger, built to provide stability and voting rights.
  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): Utility token on Solana, designed to fuel staking rewards, liquidity, and DeFi activity.

This approach avoids the common trap of single-token systems, where governance and utility compete for value. Instead, both functions operate independently, while participants gain immediate exposure to two growing ecosystems.

Presale buyers are also positioned for early staking access and priority entry into new platform features, making the initial phase a strong entry point.

Staking with Cryo Vaults

The staking system, known as Cryo Vaults, provides XRP holders with the ability to lock tokens for fixed terms of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. When the term ends, the original XRP is returned together with TUNDRA rewards.

This structure keeps tokens on the XRP Ledger at all times. Assets are never lent out or held by third parties, eliminating counterparty risk. It also makes staking energy-efficient, in contrast to proof-of-work systems that consume large amounts of power. For users, the result is predictable yield without leaving the security of XRPL.

Tokenomics Built for Longevity

Sustainability is central to XRP Tundra’s design. Supplies are fixed at 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S, giving both scarcity and predictability.

Distribution is divided between presale buyers, staking rewards, ecosystem growth, liquidity, and the team. Staking rewards are released gradually with clear limits, ensuring they remain stable rather than inflationary. The team’s allocation is locked and vested, reinforcing long-term commitment.

Moreover, XRP Tundra has taken significant steps to guarantee safety and credibility. The platform has been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. On top of that, KYC verification from Vital Block ensures full accountability from the team.

Cross-Chain as the Next Growth Driver

Cross-chain interoperability is now a requirement for projects that want to thrive. XRP Tundra bridges the XRP Ledger and Solana, delivering staking through Cryo Vaults, a presale at $0.30 that distributes two tokens, and tokenomics designed to protect long-term value.

For XRP holders, this launch represents a chance to turn idle assets into yield while gaining exposure to Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. Tundra doesn’t just connect chains—it creates a staking solution built for security, sustainability, and growth.

Follow XRP Tundra for updates:

  • Official website
  • Twitter/X
  • Telegram
  • Medium
