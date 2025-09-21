The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 7, Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally closed. Both sides dropped appeals, locking in a ruling that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, though institutional sales remain restricted under an injunction. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty, but for investors the real outcome was clarity: the uncertainty that had overshadowed XRP for years is now gone. The decision has already fueled optimism in a market where questions of regulatory status weigh heavily on adoption. Amid this optimism, the XRP ecosystem is beginning to focus less on legal risk and more on practical applications. One of the longest frustrations for XRP holders has been the absence of staking. While Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano users could earn rewards by putting their assets to work, XRP holders had little choice but to wait for price appreciation. XRP Tundra aims to change that by introducing on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, alongside a presale model that delivers both a utility token and a governance token at an early entry price. Presale Delivers Two Tokens at Once The presale currently offers TUNDRA-S at $0.01, with early participants receiving more than the base allocation. Each purchase comes with a nineteen percent bonus in tokens and free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. This effectively gives participants exposure to two assets for the cost of one, along with additional rewards. The sale reserves forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply for presale buyers. Launch values are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing rare transparency at such an early stage. For many in the XRP community, these terms stand out against a backdrop of presales that often leave token valuations vague until exchange listings. Utility and Governance Split Across Solana and XRP… The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 7, Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally closed. Both sides dropped appeals, locking in a ruling that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, though institutional sales remain restricted under an injunction. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty, but for investors the real outcome was clarity: the uncertainty that had overshadowed XRP for years is now gone. The decision has already fueled optimism in a market where questions of regulatory status weigh heavily on adoption. Amid this optimism, the XRP ecosystem is beginning to focus less on legal risk and more on practical applications. One of the longest frustrations for XRP holders has been the absence of staking. While Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano users could earn rewards by putting their assets to work, XRP holders had little choice but to wait for price appreciation. XRP Tundra aims to change that by introducing on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, alongside a presale model that delivers both a utility token and a governance token at an early entry price. Presale Delivers Two Tokens at Once The presale currently offers TUNDRA-S at $0.01, with early participants receiving more than the base allocation. Each purchase comes with a nineteen percent bonus in tokens and free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. This effectively gives participants exposure to two assets for the cost of one, along with additional rewards. The sale reserves forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply for presale buyers. Launch values are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing rare transparency at such an early stage. For many in the XRP community, these terms stand out against a backdrop of presales that often leave token valuations vague until exchange listings. Utility and Governance Split Across Solana and XRP…

XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 21:01
1
1$0.01196+75.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.06262-1.38%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185331+2.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814+1.39%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05537-1.08%
XRP
XRP$2.9773-0.25%

On August 7, Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally closed. Both sides dropped appeals, locking in a ruling that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, though institutional sales remain restricted under an injunction. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty, but for investors the real outcome was clarity: the uncertainty that had overshadowed XRP for years is now gone. The decision has already fueled optimism in a market where questions of regulatory status weigh heavily on adoption.

Amid this optimism, the XRP ecosystem is beginning to focus less on legal risk and more on practical applications. One of the longest frustrations for XRP holders has been the absence of staking. While Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano users could earn rewards by putting their assets to work, XRP holders had little choice but to wait for price appreciation. XRP Tundra aims to change that by introducing on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, alongside a presale model that delivers both a utility token and a governance token at an early entry price.

Presale Delivers Two Tokens at Once

The presale currently offers TUNDRA-S at $0.01, with early participants receiving more than the base allocation. Each purchase comes with a nineteen percent bonus in tokens and free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. This effectively gives participants exposure to two assets for the cost of one, along with additional rewards.

The sale reserves forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply for presale buyers. Launch values are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing rare transparency at such an early stage. For many in the XRP community, these terms stand out against a backdrop of presales that often leave token valuations vague until exchange listings.

Utility and Governance Split Across Solana and XRP

The dual-token structure addresses a problem that has challenged other projects: trying to make one asset do too much. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is designed for activity in staking and yield-generating applications. TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger, is designed for governance and reserves, ensuring decision-making and long-term balance are kept within XRPL’s infrastructure.

This separation mirrors broader trends in crypto, where specialized tokens have supported sustainable ecosystems. For participants, the structure offers access to Solana’s high-throughput DeFi environment while maintaining a governance role on XRPL. The combination ties the tokens to complementary networks rather than isolating them on a single chain.

Staking Through Cryo Vaults

The core innovation for XRP holders is the staking platform. Cryo Vaults allow XRP to be locked directly on-ledger for seven, thirty, sixty, or ninety days, with returns scaling up to thirty percent annualized for longer terms. Unlike wrapped tokens or custodial services, this design keeps XRP on its native chain, reducing counterparty risks.

Frost Keys add further utility by allowing users to increase yields or reduce lockup times. Together, Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys provide both predictability and flexibility. Although staking is not yet live, presale participants secure priority access. For long-time XRP holders, this marks the first serious opportunity to earn consistent returns without leaving XRPL.

Transparency and Market Response

XRP Tundra has taken steps to provide assurance in a market where trust is often in short supply. Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, while the team has also completed identity verification through Vital Block. These checks aim to reduce the uncertainty that has surrounded many other presales.

Community coverage is beginning to build as well. The Crypto Legends channel recently examined the presale, highlighting how the flat entry price and dual-token model stand out in the current market. The analysis, available here, pointed to XRP Tundra as a practical solution for a community that has waited years for staking.

A Turning Point for XRP Utility

With legal uncertainty resolved and new developments underway, XRP is entering a new phase. XRP Tundra adds to this momentum by solving a long-standing problem for holders: the inability to earn yield. Staking through Cryo Vaults, enhanced by Frost Keys, together with a presale that delivers both utility and governance tokens, positions the project as a meaningful step forward for the ecosystem.

For a community that has spent years watching other blockchains generate rewards, XRP Tundra provides a chance to finally participate on equal terms.

Follow XRP Tundra’s updates:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-news-xrp-update-xrp-tundra-presale-at-0-01-positions-early-investors-for-wealth/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation