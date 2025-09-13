XRP Tundra Presale Goes Live with Exclusive Offer as XRP News Today Reports Increased Staking Interest

XRP holders are showing stronger interest in staking than ever before. Headlines and market reports point to a growing demand for yield opportunities, reflecting a shift in how the community views long-term holding. For years, XRP has been one of the most established cryptocurrencies, but it lacked a key feature available in other ecosystems: native staking.

That changes with the launch of XRP Tundra. The project introduces a staking system that finally makes XRP a productive asset while connecting it to Solana through an innovative dual-token presale. Phase 1 is now live at $0.30, giving early buyers an exclusive entry point at a time when interest in staking is climbing.

Why XRP Holders Are Turning to Staking

The rise of proof-of-stake blockchains has redefined expectations for crypto investors. Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work cut energy consumption dramatically while unlocking new staking yields. Solana has built its ecosystem around validator participation and utility-driven rewards. In both cases, staking has become central to investor confidence.

XRP’s missing piece has been clear: holders had no way to stake directly on the Ledger. Many relied on centralized lending services or left their XRP idle, waiting for price action alone. With market attention now focused on yield-bearing assets, XRP Tundra addresses that gap with a model designed to be secure, efficient, and sustainable.

Presale with a Two-for-One Structure

The live presale is structured to reward early participants in a way few projects attempt. At the Phase 1 entry price of $0.30, every purchase provides two tokens at once:

TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token on the XRP Ledger, created to stabilize the system and grant voting rights.

TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token built on Solana, designed to fuel staking rewards, liquidity, and DeFi integrations.

This structure separates governance from utility, reducing the conflicts that often undermine single-token ecosystems. It also gives presale participants exposure to both XRPL and Solana from the very start. Instead of waiting for separate launches or exchanges, buyers secure positions in two ecosystems with one transaction.

The presale also comes with practical benefits: participants gain early access to staking, priority entry into new Cryo Vault features, and a chance to secure tokens at the lowest available price before listings.

Cryo Vaults and Staking Rewards

The staking system, known as Cryo Vaults, allows XRP holders to lock tokens for fixed periods of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. At the end of the term, the original XRP is released together with TUNDRA rewards.

Security is central to the design. Tokens never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent out, and cannot be rehypothecated. This ensures staking remains energy-efficient and transparent, eliminating risks tied to third-party custody.

For the first time, XRP holders have a way to generate passive income within their own ecosystem, instead of relying solely on external services or speculative gains.

Tokenomics for Long-Term Confidence

XRP Tundra’s tokenomics are structured to avoid the pitfalls of inflationary systems. Supply is capped at 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S, creating scarcity and long-term stability.

Distribution is straightforward: 40% of tokens are allocated to presale participants, 25% are reserved for staking rewards with gradual release schedules, and the rest are split between ecosystem growth, liquidity provision, and team allocations subject to vesting. Rewards are drawn from dedicated pools, ensuring payouts remain predictable rather than reliant on constant new deposits.

To protect its community, XRP Tundra underwent audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, the project passed KYC verification by Vital Block, confirming that the team is verified and accountable.

This transparency gives participants confidence that the platform’s growth will not come at the expense of token value.

Conclusion

With staking interest among XRP holders reaching new highs, XRP Tundra’s presale could not have arrived at a better time. Phase 1, priced at $0.30, delivers two tokens for one purchase, connects the XRPL with Solana, and offers staking rewards through a secure Cryo Vault system.

For XRP investors, the launch provides an opportunity to move beyond idle holding and take part in a cross-chain ecosystem built for yield and governance.

Follow XRP Tundra for updates:

Official website

Twitter/X

Telegram

Medium

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.