XRP Uncertainty: Is XRP Still Worth Holding

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/09/04 17:52
Crypto rivalries often get noisy, and in the past few weeks, XRP has again become the target of sharp criticisms.  Particularly, Chainlink and Litecoin proponents have renewed attacks on XRP, questioning whether XRP still has a place in the future of digital assets. However, despite the chatter, XRP continues to show strength through its performance with rebuttals from within its community. Chainlink's Growing Institutional Appeal Leads to XRP Criticisms Notably, Chainlink's growing institutional presence has been a major point. Having secured partnerships with SWIFT, Mastercard, and others, Chainlink has built a reputation as the go-to provider of oracle services for decentralized finance and tokenized markets.  As a result, Chainlink community figures have recently claimed that these moves put LINK ahead of XRP as the "banking coin" for major institutions. Interestingly, Chainlink's new deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce provided another reason for these commentaries. Notably, the partnership will bring major economic data to different blockchains, but the XRP Ledger was not included.  This led to some critics suggesting the government snubbed XRPL due to a lack of trust. However, XRP proponents have pushed back. XRP Proponents Push Back For instance, dUNL validator Vet explained that the issue surrounding XRPL's snob was due to infrastructure. According to Vet, the government leveraged Chainlink and Pyth, and since neither of them has yet to support XRPL, the network wasn't part of the rollout. He argued that the decision had nothing to do with bias. Meanwhile, in another commentary, some Chainlink advocates claimed these recent developments had enlightened investors, leading to a rotation of capital from XRP to LINK. Nonetheless, attorney Bill Morgan dismissed these claims with chart data. He pointed to trading data that shows XRP holding its ground against LINK and reminded critics that XRP has delivered stronger gains this year.  Also, former Ripple developer Matt Hamilton stressed that both communities should recognize that XRP and LINK serve very different purposes. Specifically, XRP drives payments and settlement, while LINK primarily powers oracles. These are two roles that don't cancel each other out. https://twitter.com/HammerToe/status/1958533970372571385 Litecoin Fuels the XRP Attacks Meanwhile, Litecoin also joined the campaign when its official account mocked XRP's adoption story, comparing it to the foul smell of a comet. The post led to backlash from XRP's community. In his response, attorney Morgan compared XRP's current market ranking and rising market cap with Litecoin's steady decline. He also noted that XRP plays a role in major policy conversations, including at a White House crypto roundtable, while Litecoin has largely faded from relevance. Other community voices also stepped up. For one, Digital Asset Investor brushed off claims that XRP holders were leaving for Chainlink. He called the idea nothing more than a fear campaign designed to create doubt. Multiple XRP community figures share this view, arguing that the project continues to attract unfair criticism that doesn't match its actual track record. Subtle Jab from SWIFT CIO Even outside these community skirmishes, XRP faced shots from industry leaders. Notably, SWIFT's Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Zschach, recently took a subtle jab at Ripple and XRP, arguing that surviving lawsuits does not prove resilience. He said real adoption depends on trust and shared governance, not legal battles.  In response, Osama E., Agile Lead at Sharkforce Consulting, argued that XRP's years of legal scrutiny have actually strengthened its position. He said the network has proven itself more than most other blockchains and now stands out as one of the most battle-tested systems in the industry. Despite all the drama, XRP has kept its momentum. Notably, it stands out as one of the biggest gainers in the past year, up 403% within this period despite the recent drop to $2.82. This outpaces the growth from LINK (+111%) and LTC (+71%) in the same timeframe.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Embedded generative AI solutions (Gen AI) directly integrate advanced generative or artificial intelligence models into production devices and processes, creating new possibilities for PdM.
XRP CTO defends energy efficiency over Litecoin's PoW consensus model. Litecoin's controversial social media post intensifies crypto rivalry with XRP. XRP dominates institutional adoption, leaving Litecoin behind in market support. The rivalry between the XRP and Litecoin communities has reached a new level of intensity, with Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, stepping into the debate. In a recent response to claims from the Litecoin camp, Schwartz criticized Litecoin's energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, calling it a flaw rather than a feature. His remarks reignited the ongoing discussion about energy consumption in blockchain technology and its long-term impact. The value of the PoW mechanism in Litecoin has long been argued in defence by Litecoin community member Jonny Litecoin. According to them, similarly to Bitcoin, Litecoin needs to be mined in real life, creating additional value. Jonny Litecoin directed his aim at XRP, arguing that it was free and mined out of thin air by a company in the first place, not by mining or staking. He also criticized Ripple because it was allotting 1 billion XRP tokens to its escrow account every month, questioned the value of XRP, and called it centralized. Two products are equivalent except that one takes much more energy to make than the other. Which one do you think is the most likely to grow in popularity over time? — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 3, 2025 Also Read: BitMine Acquires $64.7M in ETH, Pushing Toward 5% of Total Ethereum Supply Contrastingly, David Schwartz opined that the future of blockchain technology would depend on its energy efficiency. He noted that when two assets are essentially similar but one of them uses a lot more energy, the more efficient one will tend to become the choice in the long term. Since the cost of energy is increasing worldwide, Schwartz highlighted that blockchain projects with a more efficiency-driven scope would be in a better place to grow sustainably. Litecoin's Controversial Social Media Jabs at XRP Litecoin recently escalated tensions further by taking a direct jab at XRP via a tweet from its official account. The tweet compared XRP whales to the heartbeat of a blue whale, saying, "You can hear a blue whale's heartbeat from over two miles away, which is the complete opposite of XRP whales since they're all dead on the inside." The tweet was met with a mix of reactions—some users found it humorous, while others dismissed it as ineffective. Decentralization and quick transactions have been a long-running presence in the Litecoin community and have been used in contrast to the XRP use case of cross-border payments. This was one in a series of provocative statements by the Litecoin community; a similar tweet had been made comparing the XRP tokens with the scent of rotten eggs, urine, and almonds. These insults underline the increasing conflict between the two cryptocurrencies and their respective fan bases. XRP's Institutional Advantage Despite the ongoing social media feud, XRP continues to lead in institutional adoption. XRP has seen significant support, with over a dozen spot ETF filings and nearly $1.4 billion in investment inflows. In comparison, Litecoin has attracted only $4.71 million. With a market cap more than 30 times that of Litecoin, XRP is positioned to lead the race for future dominance, especially as energy efficiency and institutional backing become key factors in the cryptocurrency landscape. Also Read: Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Offering Regulated Digital Dollar for Institutional Use The post Crypto War Continues: Ripple (XRP) CTO Claps Back at Litecoin appeared first on 36Crypto.
Bitcoin trades near $112K, consolidating in a "repair phase" as investors watch key support at $107.6K. The post The Smarter Web Company Goes Big: 21M New Shares as Bitcoin Heals in $112K Range appeared first on Coinspeaker.
