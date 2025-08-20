XRP Volume Tops $2B This Week, But Unilabs Surges Past 20,000 Holders as Presale Mania Heats Up

XRP price has remained unstable this week as speculators respond to changing ETF rumors and regulatory news. In spite of exceeding $2 billion in daily volume, the XRP price has dropped 5.44% to the present selling price of $3.14, with a market cap of $186.98 billion and trading volume of $6.35 billion, down 36.52%.

While traders debate whether the current pullback signals profit-taking or sets the stage for another rally, a newcomer Unilabs (UNIL), has captured retail attention, amassing over 20,000 presale holders in record time.

XRP Price Under Pressure Despite Heavy Volume

XRP price is currently sitting above a support level of $3.05 and is also testing a resistance level at $3.30. A clear break above this area would clear the path for short-term targets of $3.50 to $3.60, giving bulls fresh momentum. If the resistance holds, analysts caution that XRP price could drop towards $2.90 in the near term.

Source: TradingView

The broader narrative remains tied to speculation of an XRP ETF. Approval would be game-changing, opening the doors to institutional uptake and new demand, but uncertainty from the SEC continues to weigh heavily on market sentiment.

Unilabs Finance Presale Mania Hits 20,000 Holders and Counting

While XRP struggles with regulatory headwinds, Unilabs Finance (UNIL) has already stolen the limelight, having over 20,000 token holders before listing on major exchanges. Its token currently trades at $0.0097, rising at each phase.

Investor traction has been relentless, with the project selling out presale stages in record time and marking itself as one of the fastest out of the blocks in 2025 launches.

Unilabs Finance (UNIL) has emerged as one of the leading DeFi tokens in 2025 at lightning speed, and its presale success is drawing eyebrows across the crypto space. Now in Stage 6, the project has already sold over 1.88 billion tokens and raised more than $13.7 million USDT, with over 90% of the current stage already sold out.

Adoption early birds are stacking up tokens weeks prior to the targeted listing price of $0.05 a projected 415% profit even for new investors.

UNIL Is Building More Than Just a Token

Unilabs Finance presale success is driven by real-world features that distinguish it from everything that has preceded it.

The project employs advanced AI to manage diversified portfolios which outperform average investments on a continuous basis. 

Unilabs Finance has $30 million under management to date, the platform finds early-stage opportunities in Bitcoin, AI tokens, mining initiatives, and tokenized assets spots which retail traders on the majority miss. This positions Unilabs as more than another presale. 

For investors, the potential of $UNIL goes beyond hype. As a governance token, $UNIL also enables holders to vote on strategic issues, while staking creates yet more passive returns. Backed by a 30% revenue-sharing model for token holders, the asset offers built-in incentives for long-term holding.

Other key features include:

  • Tokenized ROI
  • Staking
  • Multi-Strategy Execution
  • Referral Layer

Last Chance for 40% Bonus as Unilabs Presale Heats Up Before CEX Debut

XRP price can rebound if ETF approval happens, but right now, the real momentum is with Unilabs. It has already sold five rounds of presale and ushered in tens of thousands of holders, showing demand that cannot be ignored. The window of opportunity to enter is closing quickly as each stage takes the token price higher. 

Early buyers are not only locking in cheaper entries but also claiming a 40% presale bonus using code UNIL40, setting themselves up for ideal positioning before Unilabs arrives at its first major CEX listings.

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
