XRP vs Avalon X: AVLX’s Real Estate–Backed RWA Draws Major Investors

XRP’s core value proposition remains consistent: fast, low-cost cross-border transfers on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a proposition given renewed attention whenever risk appetite turns and tokenization narratives flare.

On the flip side is Avalon X (AVLX) tying token utility to perks around real property projects. With the markets restless and real-world assets back top of mind, XRP holders are observing how Avalon X’s efforts may align in a fast-settlement ecosystem.

XRP News: Why Is XRP Still the Best Crypto for Cross-Border Payments?

Market conditions this week have been volatile. Macro jitters around the pace of U.S. rate cuts pressured majors, but on Tuesday, XRP briefly outperformed the large caps and underscored how quickly flows rotate across liquid names.

As it stands, XRP price is hovering near $2.90 after testing both sides of the $3.00 area intraday. That $3.00 handle has become a psychological pivot to the price, which ramped toward $3.10 as XRP price stalled into round-number liquidity, something traders closely observed on Tuesday. Additionally, there is earlier coverage pointing to an unusual pause near $3.00 (on heavy volume) earlier in the session, which creates speculation around structural thinness within that zone.

Price notwithstanding, that cadence of the XRPL matters to long-only holders. In the last two days, validators pushed three protocol ‘fix’ amendments into a 14-day countdown. If the supermajority support remains, the network could activate these amendments around August 29th and tighten reliability and governance hygiene around the ledger. Incremental upgrades don’t usually make headlines, but they check trust in the throughput when on a spike.

Context still includes a liability chapter, finally closing. Last week, the SEC concluded its multi-year case against Ripple with a $125 million penalty and an injunction on a series of certain institutional sales, while preserving secondary-market trading of XRP outside of treatment as a securities instrument per Judge Torres’ prior ruling. For so many participants, that clarity obviated a tired tail risk and reset the conversation back to utility, liquidity, and execution.

Avalon X Provides Real Estate Utility Through Token Holdings

Avalon X is promoting its AVLX as a utility token that provides tiered benefits. Across Grupo Avalon developments, backed by the developer’s proven track record of $103M+ in completed sales and near $1B total project pipeline value.

The project is designed with usage in mind, with staking options available at presale, tiered benefits, and then, after a listing, the ability to use AVLX for discounted property purchases in the ecosystem. It makes the token an access point for known benefits instead of a substitute for equity.

Tokenomics are clear and aim for consistency. The total supply is capped at 2,000,000,000 (Token allocation: 60% presale/ICO, 15% staking & rewards pool, 10% marketing, 7% burn, 5% liquidity, 3% team) with no inflationary minting; 7% of the supply will be allocated to deflationary events (burns). The whitepaper frames this as a sustainability approach to jointly aligning short-term incentives from presale with commitments to long-run community participation through staking and a moderate burn plan.

Avalon X articulates that AVLX smart contracts are independently audited, citing an audit by CertiK for the token contract, and that it plans to continue to use independent reviews before opening to broader market access. This audit focus is intended to build institutional-grade trust around a consumer-facing utility token.

The perks scale through three clear tiers.

Gold offers a 10% bonus on presale purchases, plus five automatic raffle entries. Diamond offers a 15% bonus, a stay discount of 20% across future Avalon developments, and whitelist access to future offerings. Platinum offers a 25% bonus, 25 raffle entries, a week-long stay, priority services (clubhouse services and concierge access), and a 50% stay discount.

There are two giveaways to increase engagement at launch:

The first is a $1,000,000 AVLX pool for ten winners ($100,000 each), with minimum purchase and referral elements described through the site blocks.

The second is a giveaway of a luxury townhouse in the Eco Valley development from Grupo Avalon that includes minimum purchase and referral entries as well.

Both campaigns aim to encourage early participation while showcasing the broader ecosystem.

Conclusion

Both stories lean into practical use cases but from different angles. Avalon X focuses on converting token holding into tangible perks tied to real projects. By merging blockchain technology with property-backed presale, it offers a credible RWA path beyond hype-driven coins. Avalon X’s utility framing is a natural adjacent narrative, one to evaluate on audits, tokenomics clarity, and how quickly roadmap milestones become lived experiences.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/xrp-vs-avalon-x-avlxs-real-estate-backed-rwa-draws-major-investors/