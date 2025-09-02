XRP vs Avalon X: Whale Activity Shifts Toward RWA Presale Leader

Ripple’s XRP is moving through a busy period. Whale accumulation has returned, institutional interest is rising, and there’s growing conversation around a potential XRP spot ETF. At the same time, another project is drawing attention for very different reasons.

Avalon X (AVLX) is running two high-profile giveaways as part of its AVLX token presale. One involves a $1 million prize pool. The other offers a fully built townhouse. These campaigns are gaining traction by keeping things simple and offering rewards that have real-life appeal.

Whales Rebuild Their XRP Positions

Over the last few weeks, XRP has seen several large-scale wallet movements. Analysts have tracked around 340 million XRP accumulated by major holders. That kind of activity tends to show confidence in the current price level. The coin has held above $2.80, and buyers are watching whether a clean move above $3 could open the door for a stronger run.

The SEC lawsuit that has been hanging over Ripple for years is now over. Ripple paid $125 million and the case is closed. That clears up a major hurdle for US institutions that were waiting for clarity before moving on XRP. Some exchanges have already listed and more will follow as confidence grows.

Price targets have shifted. Analysts are now talking $4.50 and $5 as reachable and the current trend is up. Short term moves will still be dependent on support levels but overall direction feels stronger than it has in months.

XRP ETF Hopes Drive Market Excitement

Several firms have filed proposals for XRP spot ETFs. These include names already connected to Bitcoin and Ethereum fund offerings. If approved, those products could open up XRP access to a much broader group of investors. This potential is fueling speculation and encouraging both retail and institutional participation.

At the same time, XRP has been included in new reward programs and payment tools. One of the more talked-about announcements was a credit card partnership that rewards users in XRP. The company behind it said they’re focusing on practical use cases, and the card will be supported by major payment networks. This kind of development adds another layer of attention beyond the price chart.

In South Korea one whale moved $60m XRP from a local exchange. The transfer coincided with a 12% price jump. These big moves are watched closely especially when followed by market activity.

Avalon X Captures Presale Interest Through Tangible Rewards

While XRP is moving through market mechanics, Avalon X is growing fast by offering something different. Through its AVLX token presale the project is running two big giveaways to attract users from across the crypto space and beyond. The first one gives 10 winners $100,000 each in AVLX. To enter, you need to register a wallet and buy $100 worth of tokens. No complicated rules or technical steps. Open, direct and easy to understand. You can also increase your chances by referring others.

The second campaign takes things further. Avalon X will award one participant a luxury townhouse located in the Avalon Eco Valley development. The home is fully built, finished, and ready. This isn’t a design plan or placeholder, it’s a physical property that one person will win. To enter, users purchase $250 worth of AVLX and register their wallet. The referral system works the same way, giving users more chances the more people they invite.

Both giveaways are live now, and the branding is clear. The Avalon X website focuses on modern living, clean visuals, and lifestyle-oriented presentation. The townhouse reflects this tone, and the campaigns have gained attention because they match what users see when they explore the site.

Avalon X is also proud to announce the successful completion of its CertiK security audit, a key milestone that highlights the strength and reliability of its smart contracts. This achievement not only boosts investor confidence but also positions AVLX as a trusted, future-ready platform built for long-term adoption.



Market Focus Divides Between Utility and Experience

XRP is showing clear signs of renewed energy. The legal case is settled, ETF filings are in motion and whales are active again. That creates a strong foundation for price movement, and traders are watching each new breakout level as the weeks go by.

Avalon X is pushing growth from another direction. Its presale is tied to two campaigns that offer real rewards, built around comfort, lifestyle, and design. The giveaways are attracting both crypto users and new participants who simply want to be part of something that offers more than a token chart. The townhouse prize, in particular, has drawn interest from people who might not otherwise engage with presales.

Both XRP and AVLX are active, but for very different reasons. One is gaining strength from financial momentum. The other is offering rewards with immediate real-world impact. Each is building attention in its own way, and both are shaping the conversation in today’s market.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io/

$1M Giveaway: https://avalonx.io/giveaway

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

The post XRP vs Avalon X: Whale Activity Shifts Toward RWA Presale Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.