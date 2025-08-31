XRP vs DOGE vs MAGAX: Which Cryptocurrency Will Double Faster?

Beyond Crypto Giants: The New Crypto Attracting Attention for Exponential Returns

Crypto investors are always looking for the best coin that’ll give them exponential returns. Long-time coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP) are dominating headlines, but there’s a new coin in the crypto space attracting attention.

Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), standing out as a meme-to-earn token, is quickly gaining traction and is expected to more than double. Analysts are already predicting massive gains for MAGAX, with returns that are way higher than what DOGE or XRP can give.

DOGE Struggles to Maintain Altitude

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been relying on community hype and celebrity endorsements for a long time, but its momentum has stalled. For about eight months, DOGE has been stuck between $0.2100 and $0.2200, unable to break out. The early predictions of a run toward $0.8000 or $1 in 2025 now seem impossible.

Dogecoin’s core issue is the lack of utility. Although there aren’t any development updates or meaningful ecosystem expansions, DOGE remains a speculative play. Every price rally has been followed by sharp retracements that can erase gains as quickly as they happen.

If any events occur, such as another hype or rally, DOGE might get closer to doubling its value in the next year. While meme power and liquidity could increase the price for a short time, it might be hard to double the value of DOGE if it doesn’t have any utility.

XRP Utility Makes a Double More Likely

As for XRP, it offers tangible utility, as it can handle cross-border payments, banking integrations, and financial settlement systems. Recently, XRP increased to $3 before rebounding to $2.80. Analysts suggest that if it can sustain momentum above $3, XRP could rally toward $3.50 and beyond.

Unlike Dogecoin, XRP’s growth potential isn’t tied to only hype. The project has a lot of benefits, like its real-world adoption and strong legal position in the U.S. With banks and institutions using Ripple’s technology, XRP’s potential to double is more likely.

Still, doubling will push XRP toward a $6.10 target, and this requires major market capitalization expansion. It’s more plausible than DOGE ever doubling, but it will still take a lot of time and institutional support.

Analysts Predict 166x Growth for MAGAX

Although DOGE and XRP are struggling to double, a new meme coin is offering higher growth potential. Moonshot MAGAX is set to achieve 166x ROI once it’s publicly listed, way higher than what any of these established coins can achieve.

First, this is because MAGAX is still in its early stages with a very low market cap, giving more room for 16,500% growth. Like other coins that offered early investors impressive profits, MAGAX is set to transform the crypto space.

Analysts are very optimistic about MAGAX’s growth because it’s the first AI-powered meme-to-earn ecosystem. It works with Loomint AI to detect viral memes in real time and reward creators, remixers, and promoters.

Moonshot MAGAX provides automated meme rewards and can be staked for passive yield. It also comes with deflationary mechanics, which keep the token scarce and boost the 166x ROI.

Investors Rush to Join the MAGAX Presale

For investors looking for the next best investment, DOGE is stagnant right now, XRP will need more time to double in value, but MAGAX stands out as one of the leading crypto investments of 2025. It comes with an AI-driven ecosystem, a meme-to-earn model, and presale momentum that stands out from other meme coins.

MAGAX has a global meme culture and blockchain rewards fueling growth, giving it the potential to transform the crypto space. As investors rush to the MAGAX presale, they aren’t expecting growth of 2x or 3x, but 100x and beyond.

