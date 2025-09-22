The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …

XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/22 21:38
SUI
SUI$3.361-7.60%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373-1.32%
XRP
XRP$2.8684-3.50%
Chainlink
LINK$21.3-7.71%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02402-5.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003392-5.25%
Why XRP Price Is Down Today Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth

Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains by the end of the year.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Market Snapshot: Stalling Giants

The state in which XRP, LINK, SUI, and other crypto giants are in shows a clear path: people are looking for innovation and tangible utility, not just a household name. 

Let’s look at XRP, which is currently trading at $3.03, down 0.29% in the past 7 days. It’s clear that XRP’s price has seen minimal changes over the past week, signifying almost non-existent interest from new investors and slowed-down momentum from old ones.

Its market cap is at $189 billion, making it the 3rd-largest cryptocurrency right now. And with the stagnant momentum, XRP’s potential for upside is not really all that huge or exciting. 

COIN-MARKET-CAP

LINK is suffering a similar fate, with its price moving by only 0.37% to the downside in the past 7 days. It now sits at $24.27, showing fading interest from investors even though Chainlink has established itself as a domineering DeFi player. This has led experts to believe that DeFi, in itself, is no longer as popular as it once was. Instead, investors are looking for something different, more innovative, and easier to use for both crypto enthusiasts and the general public.

chainlink-price

On the other hand, SUI is one of the few larger market players that has seen any upside movement this week. Right now, SUI’s price is at $3.76, a 3.56% increase in the past week. However, even SUI is stalling, even though it’s seen as the more innovative project out of the three. 

sui-cmc

But the market needs more: more innovation, better use cases, and broader adoption. And that’s exactly where Digitap comes in and why experts see it as one of the best ICO presales of 2025.

Introducing Digitap: A Live Omnibank in a World of Concepts

While XRP focuses on institutional settlements, LINK on data feeds, and SUI on smart contracts, Digitap already delivers a finished product directly to consumers: a functional omnibank. It is one of the very few crypto presales to offer a finished product so soon, which only increases the excitement from investors.

Even though the presale is still in very early stages, Digitap offers a myriad of services and products that will go beyond crypto-closed doors:

  1. Unified fiat + crypto wallet + Digitap Card: Real-world spending via physical and virtual cards, support for Apple Pay/Google Pay; ability to hold both fiat and crypto and spend seamlessly.
  2. Privacy and no KYC required: Options like “stealth mode,” offshore accounts, and no-tracking philosophies.
  3. Tokenomics engineered for scarcity: There’s a hard cap of 2 billion $TAP tokens, buy-back & burn mechanisms on transactions, staking penalties that contribute to burn, and non-inflationary staking pools.
  4. Early incentive structure & presale access: Investors get very high APR for early staking – 124% APR, team token lock for 5 years, claimable presale tokens shortly after launch, and more. All of these make $TAP one of the best ICO presales in the world.
digitap

What’s more, all of these features directly align with what many investors now seek when evaluating the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025 – strong use cases, privacy, deflation, and real-world adoption, not just speculations and hype.

Why Analysts See 50x Potential for $TAP

Unlike the other tokens mentioned, which have billion-dollar market caps, $TAP is currently accessible via a presale, offering very early-stage pricing before its official launch. This presents a very different value proposition compared to buying already-diluted tokens on the open market. 

As of now, $TAP is available for a price of $0.0125 per token, a price that will continue to rise as the presale continues. The next stage price is set at $0.0159, a 27% increase from now, and tokens are selling fast. In just the first 24 hours of the presale going live, Digitap raised over $100,000, showing just how eager the market is for this newcomer.

And it’s not stopping, as its tokenomics are designed for appreciation, and its use cases, services, and products are made to be accessible to everyone, driving adoption like we’ve never seen before.

So, it’s not hard to see why analysts believe that $TAP’s price will rise 50x soon, and possibly even more in the longer term.

digitap-presale

Summary

Digitap’s edge over giants like XRP, LINK, and SUI is its combination of a live product, aggressive deflationary tokenomics, and direct consumer utility in a huge market. And while the major players face their own unique challenges, like regulation, niche dependence, and fierce L1 competition, $TAP is already executing its vision of being the world’s first omnibank.

So, the final verdict? XRP, LINK, and SUI will definitely continue to matter. But Digitap is being positioned as the best crypto to buy now, combining presale momentum, real-world adoption going beyond just crypto, and scarcity mechanics. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

